Jason Momoa Involved in Serious Head-On Collision With Biker

25 Jul 2022, 03:51 UTC ·
Actor and famous knucklehead Jason Momoa was involved in a very serious accident on Sunday. Momoa was at the wheel of an Oldsmobile muscle car, when it made a head-on contact with an incoming motorcycle.
Jason Momoa's ride in Sweet Girl, a restored but timeworn 1970 Oldsmobile 442 11 photos
Celebrity publication TMZ says that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road outside Calabasas, California, when an incoming motorcycle veered into his lane at a turn. The bike made direct contact with the car, sending the rider into the vehicle’s windshield and then “briefly” flying. The rider landed on the other side of the road, but was on his feet almost right away, sources say.

The good news is that neither party was injured too badly. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital as a precaution, having suffered minor injuries. The same media outlet mentions bruising to the leg and a thumb injury, alongside minor bruising and scrapes.

The video below, shot on the helmet-mounted camera of a passing cyclist, shows the aftermath of the crash, with one police cruiser and two emergency response vehicles at the scene. Momoa himself is seen walking back to his car, after presumably speaking to first-responders, while the motorcycle and the helmet are still on the side of the road.

Momoa was not injured. He seems to have been driving the car his fans will most surely recognize from his 2021 Netflix movie Sweet Girl, since it was his character’s ride and the star of a spectacular chase scene. It’s a fully-restored 1970 Oldsmobile 442, timeworn into a rustbucket.

As the Collider featurette available below shows, the rusty paint on the 442 was made to be removed once production was completed, and it looks like Momoa did just that after he got to take home the ride. Call it the perks of being an A-list actor, or maybe he got to keep it because he also helped with restoring it.



Video thumbnail


Editor's note: Photos in the gallery are of the 1970 Oldsmobile 442 that Jason Momoa drove in Sweet Girl, and then kept as his personal car.

