Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Are Each Other's "Ride or Die," Bonding Over Motorcycles

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa continue showing off their "ride or die" bromance, which often includes the two of them on a joyride on their motorcycles.
Rock star Lenny Kravitz and actor Jason Momoa have a lot in common. For one thing, they were both married to Lisa Bonet. Jason Momoa is currently separated from his wife, although he hasn’t announced whether the two will be getting a divorce.
For another, they’re both incredibly supportive of each other, and Lenny’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz. In fact, Momoa even flew to New York to attend The Batman premiere with his kids.
And they also got something else in common: their love for two-wheelers. If you know a thing or two about Jason Momoa is that he’s extremely passionate about motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson older models. And so is rock star Lenny Kravitz.
The two just celebrated their bromance with a post on social media, shared by Kravitz. In the photo, the two show up sitting on their two-wheelers. "Ride or die. Brothers for life," the "It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over" singer captioned the picture.
Momoa, who recently split from Lenny's ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, hopped in the comment sections, and wrote, "Love u bro. Ohana fo life," adding two heart emojis.
Zoë Kravitz couldn't stay away from this cute moment, and also commented on the post, adding, "Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much."
Zoe just received some support from both after making her debut on Saturday Night Live recently. Her father shared a picture of the two of them and wrote: "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly."
The Aquaman actor also shared a few pictures from her SNL set, and wrote "I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear.”
His and Kravitz hanging out comes only a few days after Momoa tried out a 1954 Panhead Chopper when he was out shopping for handmade jewelry.
