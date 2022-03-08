It's Not a Jason Momoa Photoshoot If He's Not on a Harley-Davidson

Actor Jason Momoa is a self-proclaimed Knucklehead. While he’s one of the coolest guys in the entertainment industry, he’s never more comfortable than he is on a Harley-Davidson, and it shows.
In a new photoshoot that promotes his upcoming eyewear in a collaboration with Electric, Jason Momoa is at his most comfortable self on a Harley-Davidson bike.
It comes as no surprise, given the fact that the self-proclaimed Knucklehead will opt for a bike photoshoot in order to promote anything. He even sported a white Harley-Davidson t-shirt, which might probably be from his collection with the bike manufacturer.
For the photoshoot, the Aquaman actor was sitting on a Knucklehead. He also shows up riding another Harley-Davidson with a couple of friends.
A fan of everything on wheels, Jason Momoa owns an impressive Harley-Davidson collection. And he even built one from scratch. He owns several vintage pieces like the 1916 Model J, a 1936 Knucklehead, a 1956 Panhead, but also some newer ones, including a 2020 Livewire, 2021 Pan American, a Chopper, and a Softail Slim Bike, plus a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike.
This comes just a few days after the Aquaman actor confirmed that he would be playing the bad guy in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie. The announcement that he joined the beloved street racing franchise came a couple of months ago, and rumors were he was “replacing” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who refused to join. Now we know who he’s playing.
While he attended The Batman premiere to support his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, Momoa revealed he would be joining the famous cast as a villain: “It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!"
It remains to be seen if he will be riding a motorcycle there, too.
