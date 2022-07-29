1963 Oldsmobile Cutlass Found in a Barn After 30 Years Is All Original, Unrestored

Launched in 1961, the Oldsmobile F-85 wasn’t necessarily a major hit from the very beginning, so the GM brand figured out quite fast that some changes had to be made.
Later in the model year, Oldsmobile, therefore, refreshed the lineup with the addition of the F-85 Club Coupe and the F-85 Cutlass, with the latter coming with lots of extra goodies, including an upgraded interior with standard bucket seats and an optional center console.
What we have here is a 1963 Cutlass that continues to be as original as it gets, and when checking out the details, this isn’t necessarily a surprise.
The car has been sitting in a barn for no more, no less than three decades, so what’s more unexpected is its current condition. The matching-numbers Oldsmobile continues to be unrestored and unmolested, so in many ways, it’s a survivor whose place should be in someone’s collection.
But before moving from the dusty barn to a heated garage, this Cutlass requires a full restoration, and based on the photos provided by eBay seller mcnaj, it requires massive work both inside and outside. It’s not exactly clear if the car continues to be complete as well, but what’s more concerning is the amount of rust that has already invaded the floors.
Some serious patching is going to be required, and obviously, a respray will be necessary as well, as the paint looks entirely gone.
Under the hood, the original engine is still in charge of putting the wheels in motion. The 185-horsepower engine was running before the car ended up in storage, but at this point, its condition is unknown.
The Cutlass is being sold at no reserve, so the highest bidder will take the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is just a little over $700, but of course, expect the price to get higher as we approach the final hours of the auction.
