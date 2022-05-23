1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Becomes Outlaw Muscle Car, Too Bad It's Wishful Thinking

Porsche enthusiasts who are aware of the popular “Outlaw” style will quickly raise a surprised eyebrow at the sight of this reimagined Cutlass. Everyone else might need a quick explanation as to why this is both audacious and outrageous at the same time.
In the stratospheric world of Porsche cars, we can easily find some of the most breathtaking vehicles, and no one should even try to deny that we are dealing with one of the most innovative and hyped brands in the automotive world. And that logically made it a mark for both regular folk, collectors, racers, and tuners alike.
So, over time, there have been numerous ideas flaunted around the world as to what the perfect Porsche should look like. A popular direction is the “Outlaw” style, where Porsche sports cars are taken to the extremes – the kind that spits flames and can be entitled as land rockets but still look rather “tame.” But what does it all have to do with an unsuspecting 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass?
Well, nothing, frankly, if it were not for Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who upheld a friend's desire to come up with an interesting muscle car modification style. A good buddy “commissioned” his car “with a very interesting theme in mind: an Outlaw Porsche-inspired muscle car.” Come to think about it, the description makes it sound less outrageous and more audacious than at first look, based on Oldsmobile’s racing heritage…
But we should not compare Porsche and Old’s motorsport careers, perhaps simply because the former is still going strong at it and the latter has (unfortunately) not only retired from such shenanigans but also went the proverbial car Valhalla way since 2004. Anyway, that does not mean we cannot enjoy the sight of this Porsche Etna Blue Cutlass with a mostly stock body, black Minilite wheels shod in chunky BFGs, lowered suspension, brushed steel (instead of chrome) ornaments, and half-caged interior!
