Blanco Caine's Olds Cutlass Displays a Proper Hi-Riser Attitude on Forgiato 24s

Blanco Caine is a former hip-hop and rap artist who turned into a successful entrepreneur. Naturally, he has an all-new old-school outrageous ride with a little help from a few aftermarket outlets.
Chief among them are the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, which now have (social media) uncovered this tasty build that properly adheres to all the notoriously rowdy Hi-riser principles. So, we have a big, personal luxury RWD car perched on top of large-diameter wheels with low-profile tires and a significantly increased ground clearance, at least at the front, to lend it a swaggering appearance.
Alas, thanks to the ensemble work performed by Forgiato, Sammy’s Tire (a local service out of Joliet, Illinois), and Elite Electronics, this old-school Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is so much more than just the sum of its outrageous attributes. So, we already know the black ‘Vert (with crimson hood details to match the interior and a squeaky-clean white top) rides fancy on 24-inch Forgiato wheels, but that’s just the proverbial tip of the customization and personalization iceberg.
According to details shared by Caine and Sammy’s Tire, there is also a full QA1 Motorsports high-performance suspension treatment on all four corners of the Cutlass, a ProForged steering assembly, a six-piston front, and four-piston Wilwood Engineering disc brakes, plus a Ford nine-inch rear by Quick Performance to top it all. In the end, “this Cutlass (ended up) notched and tubbed to compensate for the 8'' lip out back!”
Thus, one can only imagine the sort of reactions this custom Olds ride will elicit from onlookers! Most likely, Hi-riser fans will be swelling with pride and joy while detractors will laugh at the thought of this not being able to handle even a mild bend… only to find out it is also a hoot to drive, not just to show off. Well, we do have grief: why did nobody bother to tell us anything about what hides under that long, old-school hood?
