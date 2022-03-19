How To Keep Jason Momoa Interested in Your Business? Show Him a Harley-Davidson

Jason Momoa is one of the most real Hollywood stars, and his openness and easygoingness have quickly turned him into a fan favorite. And everyone knows that there’s nothing that could attract his attention more than a Harley-Davidson, and this handmade jewelry maker knows it.
Jason Momoa loves everything on wheels, and he admitted to Men’s Journal that “I hoard everything when it comes to bikes and trucks and cars.”
His collection includes a variety of models, from very big off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender, to a pink Cadillac. And, naturally, lots of vintage and modern Harley-Davidson motorcycles. And his favorite models among them are the Choppers.
And jewelry maker Whirling Log & Arrow knows how to keep the actor interested: show him earthy jewelry and motorcycles. As he was there to pick up a handmade piece made just for him, Jason had a “Quick chopper shakedown jam over the bridge” with the owner’s Harley-Davidson.
The model in question is a 1954 Panhead Chopper, and the Aquaman star couldn’t keep his hands away from it, and for good reason. From stock, the Panhead came with a 74 cubic inch (1.2-liter) engine displacement, sending power via a four-speed transmission, although there's a good chance this model has received some customization.
The jewelry artist, who uses vintage pieces and Turqoise to create unique, handmade pieces, is also an avid rider, and you know what they say, birds of a feather flock together.
The brand, which describes itself as a “small Silversmith & Chopper garage shop,” has previously supplied the actor with several pieces he wore on the red carpet, and, somehow, he always end up riding a motorcycle with the owners.
When it comes to his professional career, Jason Momoa will premiere his second Aquaman movie sometime this year, and he will be starring in the Fast and Furious 10th installment as a villain. And he would totally rock that role on a motorcycle.
