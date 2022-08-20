The Sur-Ron LBX Electric Dirt Bike Boasts Plenty of Range and an Eye-Catching Top Speed

Sur-Ron was founded in 2014 in China by three motorcycle enthusiasts. They created their first model, the one we're talking about today, in March 2018. Nowadays, they have over 100 employees working toward building their machines. Wanna know a remarkable fact? Their factory is 50% robotized! Talk about cutting costs.
The LBX's design is simple yet practical, inspired by the classic dirt bike shape. It's built on a custom alloy dirt bike frame, and Sur-Ron skipped adding any body panels. The powertrain is entirely exposed, giving it a more rugged look. Worry not; this motorcycle is tested and certified against dust, dirt, and wet weather use under normal riding conditions.
The specs are just as good as the design: more than 6kW of peak power comes from a removable 60V 32A Panasonic Lithium-ion battery pack. It gives off a peak torque of 39 Nm with a top speed of over 45 mph (73 kph). Depending on which mode you're riding on (Eco or Sport), a full charge will last you from 20 to 60 miles (32 to 97 km). The battery is expected to function ideally for 500 cycles, and then the capacity reduces step by step. It also has a Fast Re-Charge function that lasts 2.5 to 3.5 hours. Plug it in, and you'll soon be ready to rip through the dirt again.
The Light Bee is priced at $4,400 in its most basic form. There's a wide variety of accessories to choose from, so prepare your bank account if you want to enjoy what Sur-Ron offers fully. Admittedly, many components such as the bars, stems, brakes, or suspensions are interchangeable with most MTB Downhill products on the market. Still, you can choose to add accessories such as a rear hugger or a chain guard directly from their shop.
Be wary; the Sur-Ron LBX is intended solely for off-road use as it's not road legal. If you're looking for a Sur-Ron electric motorcycle for your daily commute, you should look at another model, the Sur-Ron L1E LBX Road Legal Electric Motorcycle Moped.
Are the neighbors constantly annoyed by the symphony of sounds the classic engine makes? Instead, choose to enjoy hours of near-silent riding with an electric motorcycle. And last but not least, the whole power mechanism is simplified, so there's less risk of your bike breaking down mid-session. Of course, there are other reasons, but I feel these are enough to make you at least consider the switch.
Overall, the Sur-Ron electric motorcycle is a great choice. It's swift and agile and can take any challenge, be it light off-roading on the field around your house or hardcore off-roading in the heart of a forest.
The LBX's design is simple yet practical, inspired by the classic dirt bike shape. It's built on a custom alloy dirt bike frame, and Sur-Ron skipped adding any body panels. The powertrain is entirely exposed, giving it a more rugged look. Worry not; this motorcycle is tested and certified against dust, dirt, and wet weather use under normal riding conditions.
The specs are just as good as the design: more than 6kW of peak power comes from a removable 60V 32A Panasonic Lithium-ion battery pack. It gives off a peak torque of 39 Nm with a top speed of over 45 mph (73 kph). Depending on which mode you're riding on (Eco or Sport), a full charge will last you from 20 to 60 miles (32 to 97 km). The battery is expected to function ideally for 500 cycles, and then the capacity reduces step by step. It also has a Fast Re-Charge function that lasts 2.5 to 3.5 hours. Plug it in, and you'll soon be ready to rip through the dirt again.
The Light Bee is priced at $4,400 in its most basic form. There's a wide variety of accessories to choose from, so prepare your bank account if you want to enjoy what Sur-Ron offers fully. Admittedly, many components such as the bars, stems, brakes, or suspensions are interchangeable with most MTB Downhill products on the market. Still, you can choose to add accessories such as a rear hugger or a chain guard directly from their shop.
Be wary; the Sur-Ron LBX is intended solely for off-road use as it's not road legal. If you're looking for a Sur-Ron electric motorcycle for your daily commute, you should look at another model, the Sur-Ron L1E LBX Road Legal Electric Motorcycle Moped.
Are the neighbors constantly annoyed by the symphony of sounds the classic engine makes? Instead, choose to enjoy hours of near-silent riding with an electric motorcycle. And last but not least, the whole power mechanism is simplified, so there's less risk of your bike breaking down mid-session. Of course, there are other reasons, but I feel these are enough to make you at least consider the switch.
Overall, the Sur-Ron electric motorcycle is a great choice. It's swift and agile and can take any challenge, be it light off-roading on the field around your house or hardcore off-roading in the heart of a forest.