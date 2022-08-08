Epocalypse eMTB Is a Long-Travel Overlander Designed To Shred the Most Challenging Trails

With an epic name and advertised as your “tractor beam to the summit”, Evil Bikes’ latest two-wheeler is its first electric mountain bike, equipped for the daredevil in you.
For its first foray into the electric underworld, the Washington-based bike manufacturer went with Epocalypse, a 29” wheeler that is touted as a “lightning-fed hell snake” and was inspired by the company’s popular Wreckoning downhill model. But Epocalypse brings something new to the table and that is a Shimano EP8 motor that can deliver up to 85 Nm of pedal assistance at full throttle. The bike is classified as a Class 1 electric wheeler, meaning it will provide pedal assistance up to a speed of 20 mph or 25 kph in Europe.
The e-bike is available in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large. As for its color, Evil Bikes describes it as Wasabi Shadow. Epocalypse cruises on a carbon frame and features Rockshox suspension with 170 mm (6.7”) in the front and 166 mm (6.5”) in the back, with the latter being adjustable via the manufacturer’s proprietary Delta system.
Epocalypse has its cables internally routed and comes with Shimano XT BR-M8120, 4-piston disc brakes both in the front and rear, with 203 mm (7.9”) rotors. As already mentioned, the eMTB is equipped with 29” wheels wrapped in Maxxis Minion 29 x 2.5 WT tires.
The Shimano EP8 motor offers two power profiles, one for maximum watts and the other designed to conserve power. Epocalypse is powered by a 630Wh Shimano BT-E8036 battery that is integrated into the downtube. Evil Bikes doesn’t mention anything about the bike’s range capabilities.
If you want to create a more custom riding experience, you can access more settings in the Shimano E-Tube Project mobile app.
Evil Bikes’ Epocalypse is priced at around $12,000. You can see it in action in the video below.
