Giant's Revolt E+ Is a Beefed-Up Version of an Already Wicked and Crushing Gravel Machine

Folks, the Revolt is a lineup of bicycles from Giant designed to destroy road, gravel, and trail paths like few others around. I say few others around because of the history that Giant brings. Heck, they've been around since 1972, making them one of the crews you should keep an eye on if you're looking for a fresh cycle.
As for the E+ version, it's the sort of bicycle that critics and cyclists are placing relatively high on the pedestal, and so I felt it's a good idea to tell you all about what's in store for those who want a two-wheeler that unlocks grander adventures.
Now, the Revolt is considered a gravel crusher, and this means a certain geometry, handling, and even experience. Gravel bikes are growing in popularity because of their ability to handle an array of terrains. They also achieve this with speed, comfort, and lots of adrenaline. After all, flying downhill at 25-30 mph (40-56 kph), sometimes more, all the while holding your footing against ever-shifting rocks and pebbles, is more than enough to make that adrenal gland start pumping.
ideal conditions. That's huge! Oh, and a range extender is also suitable for the setup.
As I explored more of what the Revolt E+ offers, I realized that Shimano is the powerhouse behind all the gear ratios and how your power is transmitted into the ground. However, not only is the drivetrain covered by the timeless manufacturer, but even the motor I mentioned is basically a Shimano EP8.
Another reason why gravel machines have been growing in popularity (aside from marketing) is due to their innate ability to carry extra gear and cargo. To do so, two-wheelers of this species are typically tattered with countless mounts to allow for rear cargo racks, frame-mounted cages and bags, and fenders to keep you clean in case you encounter mud or keep debris from hitting you and your bike. Guess what? The E+ features plenty of mounts for your adventure ideas. Just imagine riding for a few hours, camping out under the stars for the night, and the next morning, it's back on the road again.
EV, and until I do, all I can do is watch the little video below. As I did, I noticed the gentleman riding the E+ is taking on quite the journey, including gunning it through flowing streams. But wait, isn't this thing electric? It sure is, but then again, you're paying around $5,500 (€5,5585 at current exchange rates) or more for a reason. You don't have to worry about that stuff.
At the end of the day, I looked for an E+ in my neighborhood and couldn't find one at any local dealers. Maybe you have better luck, and if you do, drop a message with how the experience may be. Until then, ride safe and always wear a helmet.
