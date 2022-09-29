The New Fiido X Folding e-Bike Marks the Spot Where Style and Performance Meet

The daily commute doesn’t have to cause even more stress and frustration or be a financial burden by adding to the monthly expenses. For those city-dwellers looking for an alternative to the daily driver or public transport, Fiido has a new and improved version of its flagship e-bike, the X.
The Fiido X was first introduced to the world in the summer of 2021, via the now-standard crowdfunding campaign. It was a hit, with backers loving its minimalist and elegant design, reliability and easy folding mechanism, which made it an ideal option even for those living in cramped city apartments.
The Fiido X is back in the spotlight, but this time, it brings several improvements. Fiido says that the bike is the same machine at heart, but has been now upgraded to deliver even better performance. The “heart” is the same one-piece magnesium alloy folding frame and the desire to “achieve perfection in design and riding experience.”
Improvements include a full Shimano 7-speed shifter, upgraded meter, upgraded handlebar, a derailleur hanger, a new and more comfortable saddle, upgraded magnetic folding units, upgraded passcode security system, a new torque sensor for an easier and more intuitive ride, and a new PAS 0 mode, where there is zero motor assistance.
The X is offered with two motor options, depending on where you live: a 350 W motor and a 250 W one for territories where e-bikes have lower limitations, like the EU and the UK. Both come with a 417.6 Wh battery hidden in the seat tube, the same minimalist and clean design, small proportions, ease of use, and the passcode-based security system that cuts the power when you leave the bike unattended. Top speed and range differ for the two versions: 19.2 mph (32 kph) and 68 miles (110 km) per-charge range for the higher-specced version, and 15.5 mph (25 kph) top speed and a range of 80.7 miles (130 km) for the other.
The new Fiido X also comes with an app for smart socializing with other riders and remote monitoring of the bike. The team at Fiido stresses that this isn’t just a means to move around town, but a bike that helps you find likeminded riders and, at the same time, that makes you stand out from the crowd. We’ll give them that: of the many folding e-bikes available right now, the X is memorable for its clean and elegant lines.
Price-wise, the Fiido X positions itself as a viable and affordable alternative for the daily commute: $1,799 for either motor variant, including the fenders and the kickstand. X marks the spot where affordability, style and performance meet for the daily commuter.
The Fiido X is back in the spotlight, but this time, it brings several improvements. Fiido says that the bike is the same machine at heart, but has been now upgraded to deliver even better performance. The “heart” is the same one-piece magnesium alloy folding frame and the desire to “achieve perfection in design and riding experience.”
Improvements include a full Shimano 7-speed shifter, upgraded meter, upgraded handlebar, a derailleur hanger, a new and more comfortable saddle, upgraded magnetic folding units, upgraded passcode security system, a new torque sensor for an easier and more intuitive ride, and a new PAS 0 mode, where there is zero motor assistance.
The X is offered with two motor options, depending on where you live: a 350 W motor and a 250 W one for territories where e-bikes have lower limitations, like the EU and the UK. Both come with a 417.6 Wh battery hidden in the seat tube, the same minimalist and clean design, small proportions, ease of use, and the passcode-based security system that cuts the power when you leave the bike unattended. Top speed and range differ for the two versions: 19.2 mph (32 kph) and 68 miles (110 km) per-charge range for the higher-specced version, and 15.5 mph (25 kph) top speed and a range of 80.7 miles (130 km) for the other.
The new Fiido X also comes with an app for smart socializing with other riders and remote monitoring of the bike. The team at Fiido stresses that this isn’t just a means to move around town, but a bike that helps you find likeminded riders and, at the same time, that makes you stand out from the crowd. We’ll give them that: of the many folding e-bikes available right now, the X is memorable for its clean and elegant lines.
Price-wise, the Fiido X positions itself as a viable and affordable alternative for the daily commute: $1,799 for either motor variant, including the fenders and the kickstand. X marks the spot where affordability, style and performance meet for the daily commuter.