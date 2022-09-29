autoevolution
Some time ago, I received an e-mail from a Spanish bicycle manufacturer that brought to my attention the sort of machines they're offering to the public. Please note Crow Bicycles is a designer and builder of nothing more than electric machines designed to achieve a tad more than your average two-wheeler.

Gravital Naked SL 4 Aims To Take Urban Riding by Storm With Porsche-Owned Fazua Power

Folks, the name Crow Bicycles may mean nothing to you, but once we're done exploring the Gravital Naked SL 4, you may end up adding this manufacturer to your list of considerations for your next cycle. Why? Simply because Crow builds specialized bicycles designed for either road, gravel, or urban settings, and the Naked is an urban bike.

Just to kick things off, Crow is asking you to dish out $3,670 (€3,750 at current exchange rates) on the Naked. I know what you're thinking; that's quite the cash for an e-bike when others can be found for around $2,000, even less. Sure, you'll be dishing out a tad more than usual, but there are clear reasons why, and like any e-bike, a large part of that has to do with the electronic systems in place.

If you managed to pick up on the articles I've covered on Crow, you might notice a recurring theme regarding the e-system manufacturer at hand. Yes, they equip their EVs with nothing more than Fazua components. Why is this a big deal? All will be answered in the next three minutes or so.

At this time, Fazua could be considered one of the most sought-after electric bicycle drivetrain manufacturers. Why? Simple because these folks thought of integrating a different kind of mid-mounted into a cyclist experience. What do I mean by this? Let me break it down a bit.

The Fazua Drivepack, as it's called, functions differently than other mid-mounted motors in that the motor module and battery pack are found together in the down tube. Clearly, it's a removable system, but how the heck is a motor mounted in my down tube going to help me propel my bike? The secret lies in a unique bottom bracket (BB) that is integrated right into the bike. In all, you're looking at a torque output of 58 Nm (43 ft-lb), up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) of range (in optimum settings), and top assist speeds set to your local laws and regulations.

Best of all, whenever the Drivepack is out of juice, just take it out of the frame, and pedal around with absolutely no resistance, yielded by that special BB I mentioned. This is one of the reasons why Fazua has risen to the top of the e-drive manufacturing list to stand alongside greats like Bosch and Shimano. Heck, Porsche recently purchased the brand, and I'm keen to see if this system will be taken further.

The rest of the Naked is equipped with good ol' Shimano, covering the shifters, brakes, derailleur, and wheels, but the cassette is a Microshift Advent with 11-49T and tuned to 9 speeds. Adding more value to this bugger are components like Schwalbe Kojak tires, Ritchey Comp handlebar, grips, stem, and seat post, and a carbon fiber fork from crow themselves.

The frame, while simply out of aluminum, shares similar traits to other Gravital bikes. While the Naked is clearly, well, naked, please keep in mind that the other Gravital bike crow offers typically includes an array of gear designed for nothing more than adventure. This means that this two-wheeler can be transformed into nothing more than a capable bikepacking monstrosity, made possible by the countless mounts seen all over the fork, frame, and seat stay.

It seems as though the only thing really keeping the Naked locked in an urban setting is nothing more than those tires. If you like gravel riding with flat bars and have the bucks to grab some grippier tires, I feel you may be able to venture a tad further than just tarmac, and that's worth considering even at this price. Happy riding, and always wear a helmet.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

