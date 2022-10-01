Delfast's California Two-Wheeler Is a Long-Distance Commuter E-Bike but Also a Statement

The Delfast California e-bike is a statement. It was designed as a symbol of resistance in Ukraine by a Ukraine-based manufacturer. It is also touted as one competitive commuter e-bike, “possibly the best” one ever built.
Delfast began as a courier service in Kyiv, Ukraine, and ended up gaining a global reputation with its reliable, moped-like electric bikes. It also holds a Guinness World Record for the greatest distance traveled on a single charge, 228 miles (367 km) to be more exact.
The California model has just been unveiled by Delfast as a powerful, intelligent, Class 3 wheeler that’s built to go the distance. It was designed at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters right after the war broke out.
Available in five different colors, the e-bike fits riders between 5 ft (152 cm) and 6.3 ft (190.5 cm). Featuring a proprietary Delfast steel U-frame, the bike is quite hefty, tipping the scales at 66 lb (30 kg). It has a maximum load capacity of 264 lb (120 kg).
The full suspension Delfast California packs 20” x 3” all-terrain tires, is equipped with mechanical disc brakes, integrated LED lights, and a large color display.
In addition to its sturdy construction, the wheeler also boasts impressive tech inside. It comes with built-in location tracking, a dedicated app, Bluetooth lock and unlock, and a customizable alarm that is triggered if someone moves the bike to give you just the highlights.
Moving on to the performance of the Delfast California, the e-bike features a 750W Bafang mid-drive motor with a maximum torque of 160 Nm. That motor gets its juice from a 48V/20Ah Li-ion battery that claims to offer an impressive range of up to 100 miles (161 km) per charge. Around four hours are required for the battery to fully recharge. The e-bike can hit up to 28 mph (45 kph) and can go from 0 to maximum speed in just five seconds.
If you liked what you read so far and are thinking about getting yourself a Delfast California, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer. The e-bike will launch on Indiegogo in a month, which is when you’ll be able to grab one for an early bird price of $2,000. The estimated delivery date is June or July 2023. And here's another incentive for ordering yourself this wheeler: Delfast says that a percentage of the California revenue will go into supporting the Ukrainian resistance.
Meanwhile, you should sign up on the manufacturer’s website to stay informed on the soon-to-kick-off campaign. Also, you can take a better look at the e-bike in the video below.
The California model has just been unveiled by Delfast as a powerful, intelligent, Class 3 wheeler that’s built to go the distance. It was designed at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters right after the war broke out.
Available in five different colors, the e-bike fits riders between 5 ft (152 cm) and 6.3 ft (190.5 cm). Featuring a proprietary Delfast steel U-frame, the bike is quite hefty, tipping the scales at 66 lb (30 kg). It has a maximum load capacity of 264 lb (120 kg).
The full suspension Delfast California packs 20” x 3” all-terrain tires, is equipped with mechanical disc brakes, integrated LED lights, and a large color display.
In addition to its sturdy construction, the wheeler also boasts impressive tech inside. It comes with built-in location tracking, a dedicated app, Bluetooth lock and unlock, and a customizable alarm that is triggered if someone moves the bike to give you just the highlights.
Moving on to the performance of the Delfast California, the e-bike features a 750W Bafang mid-drive motor with a maximum torque of 160 Nm. That motor gets its juice from a 48V/20Ah Li-ion battery that claims to offer an impressive range of up to 100 miles (161 km) per charge. Around four hours are required for the battery to fully recharge. The e-bike can hit up to 28 mph (45 kph) and can go from 0 to maximum speed in just five seconds.
If you liked what you read so far and are thinking about getting yourself a Delfast California, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer. The e-bike will launch on Indiegogo in a month, which is when you’ll be able to grab one for an early bird price of $2,000. The estimated delivery date is June or July 2023. And here's another incentive for ordering yourself this wheeler: Delfast says that a percentage of the California revenue will go into supporting the Ukrainian resistance.
Meanwhile, you should sign up on the manufacturer’s website to stay informed on the soon-to-kick-off campaign. Also, you can take a better look at the e-bike in the video below.