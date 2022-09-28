Driven: 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT – Off-Road Style on a Budget

Owning an SUV is as much about attitude as it is capability, which is the essence of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT. Manufacturers have recognized the off-road allure of crossover SUVs and seek to capitalize on that go-anywhere, do anything spirit. As a result, you’re seeing a lot of more packages like the XRT setup that emphasize rugged looks without necessarily adding much in capability.
Depending on your perspective this can be a good thing, especially if you’re not the type that’s looking to conquer the Rubicon Trail every weekend. There’s something to be said for the cool factor that comes with big wheels and tires, wheel arch flares and blacked out accents. If your vehicle possesses a modicum of off-road ability, especially in a vehicle like an all-wheel-drive Tucson, why not try to look the part?
To that end, Hyundai developed the XRT package, which includes among other things, an exclusive front and rear treatments that give it a more muscular look, side cladding and unique 19-inch black alloy wheels. In addition, XRT models have dark exterior window trim, black exterior mirror caps, approach lighting and side steps. It also comes with roof cross rails and inside sports black interior cloth seating surfaces.
What the XRT doesn’t have, unlike some other off-road packages, are mechanical enhancements to bolster off-road capability like a factory lift kit to increase ground clearance or changes to suspension settings.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT starts with the basic SEL package, which features a 2.5-liter normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that makes 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. It mates to an 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel-drive is available and given that you’d want the vehicle’s off-road performance to match the rugged looks of the exterior, it’s a box we recommend you check.
off-road chops of the Tucson XRT (we image it’s fully capable of light duty on trails and such), we did spend an afternoon driving it along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.
The composed suspension and linear response of the controls coupled with the higher seating position that SUV drivers enjoy allows for a relatively spirited driving experience. Power is adequate, though it would be nice to have a second more powerful turbo alternative available as an option.
Perhaps the strongest element in the drivetrain is the smooth, seamless 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can be sequentially shifted via steering wheel paddles, giving you additional control on twisty roads and allows you to take advantage of what power and torque is available. The all-wheel-drive system mentioned earlier also provides additional traction, which also comes in handy when the tarmac gets wet and slippery. Nearing the end of our drive, we got caught in a sudden downpour and yet the Tucson retained plenty of composure thanks to the on-demand all-wheel-drive setup.
Tucson also dispenses with the traditional shift lever, but its combination of buttons for reverse, drive and parking aligns with the controls we’ve seen in the larger Palisade.
Hyundai is known for delivering good value and the Tucson XRT is a prime example. The base front-drive model starts at just $31,400. As mentioned earlier, going all-wheel-drive not only adds functionality to the vehicle, but it also won’t put a big dent in your wallet since it costs just $1,500. There is a slight fuel economy penalty, however. The AWD version clocks in 26 mpg combined on 24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. The front-drive version is three mpg better in combined and city and four mpg higher on the highway.
Including the $1,225 destination charge, our 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT and a few extras like carpeted floor mats, had an out-the-door price of $34,840. Based on the SEL trim level, you get plenty of features that include smart cruise control with stop-and-go, hands-free power liftgate, heated front seats and steering as well as full suite of safety assists. These include lane keeping and warning, bling spot alerts and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance.
All in all, the Tucson XRT trim may be primarily an appearance package but there’s plenty of extras on board that make it well worth the price.
To that end, Hyundai developed the XRT package, which includes among other things, an exclusive front and rear treatments that give it a more muscular look, side cladding and unique 19-inch black alloy wheels. In addition, XRT models have dark exterior window trim, black exterior mirror caps, approach lighting and side steps. It also comes with roof cross rails and inside sports black interior cloth seating surfaces.
What the XRT doesn’t have, unlike some other off-road packages, are mechanical enhancements to bolster off-road capability like a factory lift kit to increase ground clearance or changes to suspension settings.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT starts with the basic SEL package, which features a 2.5-liter normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that makes 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. It mates to an 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel-drive is available and given that you’d want the vehicle’s off-road performance to match the rugged looks of the exterior, it’s a box we recommend you check.
off-road chops of the Tucson XRT (we image it’s fully capable of light duty on trails and such), we did spend an afternoon driving it along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.
The composed suspension and linear response of the controls coupled with the higher seating position that SUV drivers enjoy allows for a relatively spirited driving experience. Power is adequate, though it would be nice to have a second more powerful turbo alternative available as an option.
Perhaps the strongest element in the drivetrain is the smooth, seamless 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can be sequentially shifted via steering wheel paddles, giving you additional control on twisty roads and allows you to take advantage of what power and torque is available. The all-wheel-drive system mentioned earlier also provides additional traction, which also comes in handy when the tarmac gets wet and slippery. Nearing the end of our drive, we got caught in a sudden downpour and yet the Tucson retained plenty of composure thanks to the on-demand all-wheel-drive setup.
Tucson also dispenses with the traditional shift lever, but its combination of buttons for reverse, drive and parking aligns with the controls we’ve seen in the larger Palisade.
Hyundai is known for delivering good value and the Tucson XRT is a prime example. The base front-drive model starts at just $31,400. As mentioned earlier, going all-wheel-drive not only adds functionality to the vehicle, but it also won’t put a big dent in your wallet since it costs just $1,500. There is a slight fuel economy penalty, however. The AWD version clocks in 26 mpg combined on 24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. The front-drive version is three mpg better in combined and city and four mpg higher on the highway.
Including the $1,225 destination charge, our 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT and a few extras like carpeted floor mats, had an out-the-door price of $34,840. Based on the SEL trim level, you get plenty of features that include smart cruise control with stop-and-go, hands-free power liftgate, heated front seats and steering as well as full suite of safety assists. These include lane keeping and warning, bling spot alerts and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance.
All in all, the Tucson XRT trim may be primarily an appearance package but there’s plenty of extras on board that make it well worth the price.