Driven: 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT – Off-Road Style on a Budget

Owning an SUV is as much about attitude as it is capability, which is the essence of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT. Manufacturers have recognized the off-road allure of crossover SUVs and seek to capitalize on that go-anywhere, do anything spirit. As a result, you’re seeing a lot of more packages like the XRT setup that emphasize rugged looks without necessarily adding much in capability.

24 photos