New Google Maps Update Now Available for iPhone and CarPlay Users

Google has just released a new version of Google Maps on the App Store, and even though the company hasn’t shared a changelog, it looks like the update comes with good news for iPhone and CarPlay users anyway.
First of all, here’s what we do know.
Google Maps 6.36 is the third update of the month and is only a small version bump from version 6.35 (released on September 12). This seems to suggest that Google’s main focus was on fixing bugs and polishing the performance even further, so don’t expect any new features.
As a side note, it looks like the software giant has accelerated the release pace for Google Maps updates, as the company rolled out no more, no less than five different new builds throughout August.
Getting back to what’s new in version 6.36, one of the first things that users will notice is that Google Maps is now feeling at home on iOS 16.
Apple shipped this new iOS version earlier this month for the iPhone 8 and newer, and since then, developers have been in a rush to ship optimizations for their apps. Google, therefore, prepares Google Maps for iOS 16, so you should now experience increased reliability and stability after updating the app on a device running the most recent version of the iPhone operating system.
And second of all, Google Maps 6.36 appears to resolve a bug that made the search for a new route to a user-defined destination way too long, so right now, you should be provided with directions to a provided address much faster. I’m still searching for confirmation on this fix, however, but overall, Google Maps now seems to determine routes way faster after the update.
Google is also working on new Google Maps features for iOS 16, including support for widgets on the lock screen, but an ETA hasn’t been shared just yet.
