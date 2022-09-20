Drivers Told to Use Google Maps and Waze to Reduce Fuel Consumption

Mobile navigation apps, be they Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps, are already must-have driving companions for many people out there, but the weird times we’re currently living in highlight another side of these solutions.
Industry experts recommend drivers out there to turn to navigation software in order to fight the skyrocketing gas prices, especially as such applications typically help find the fastest route to a defined destination.
By spending less time on the road, you obviously reduce fuel consumption, not to mention that some apps, such as Google Maps, can specifically look for more efficient routes.
Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, specifically points to the eco-friendly navigation bundled with Google Maps as living proof that satnav solutions can come in handy, especially when you’re trying to reduce fuel consumption.
Conway has also highlighted other tips that could help in this regard, including keeping a log of every stop at the gas station, inflating the tires to the correct pressure, and obviously, switching to an EV to save money on fuel – given the rising cost of electricity, however, this is something rather debatable, especially in regions with higher inflation.
Without a doubt, navigation apps are very useful solutions for every modern driver out there, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re always working flawlessly.
While they do rely on real-time traffic information and try to keep the data up-to-date, these applications also use historical traffic patterns, which means they can’t always be 100 percent accurate. Things like accidents and broken traffic lights could lead to unpredictable traffic jams – Waze, for instance, is trying to fight this shortcoming with a crowdsourcing engine that relies on reports submitted by the other drivers on the road.
The top navigation apps right now are Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, and the mobile solutions from experts like Sygic, TomTom, and HERE.
