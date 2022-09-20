What You Need to Know If You Use Waze on an iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s new-generation iPhone includes plenty of upgrades, including the so-called Dynamic Island available exclusively on the Pro models.
The Dynamic Island is essentially a gimmick that brings together the two hole-punch cutouts in the screen into a single pill-shaped design with extra capabilities. It’s replacing the notch, so in theory, it’s supposed to increase the screen estate substantially.
Given this is such a major design change, apps running on the new iPhones need to be updated with optimizations for the Dynamic Island, and Waze is one of them.
As you can see in the screenshot posted recently on reddit, Waze isn’t necessarily feeling at home on the iPhone 14 Pro, as the Dynamic Island seems to be covering essential data when the app is running in landscape mode.
Before you ask who uses Waze in landscape mode, let’s just focus on the bigger problem here: Apple’s pill-shaped design covers the speed limit, as well as the navigation directions when a route is enabled.
Obviously, all it takes is a software update to prepare Waze for the new iPhones, so in theory, it’s all just a matter of time until the app feels at home on the 2022 smartphones.
At the same time, it also looks like some users are encountering various orientation problems when running Waze on iOS 16. Parts of the UI are no longer visible in portrait mode, especially when rotating the smartphone.
Once again, this is also a glitch that can be corrected with a software update, so the Google-owned company hasn’t probably managed to iron out all problems on iOS 16 while the operating system was in beta.
Nobody knows for sure if the work on these problems has already started, but given that iPhone users are rushing to update their devices to iOS 16, let’s just hope that it wouldn’t take too long for the company to provide a more refined experience on the new operating system and the new-generation devices.
