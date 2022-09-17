Top Android and iPhone App Now Available on Android Auto

Discord is currently one of the most popular applications on both Android and iPhone, and the official figures are just living proof in this regard.
The Google Play Store data, for example, shows Discord has been downloaded by more than 100 million times on Android devices, and it goes without saying the install count shouldn’t be different on the iPhone.
As a result, it’s no surprise that so many people wanted a driving-optimized experience for Discord, and starting with a recent update, they’re getting the very first version of this highly anticipated feature.
Discovered in late August, the Android Auto version of Discord is now available for all Android users who install the latest update for the app.
On the other hand, what everybody needs to know is that the Android Auto support is just in the early stages, so you won’t be getting anything other than basic capabilities.
As you’d expect given this is an Android Auto app, Discord doesn’t allow you to chat with friends while driving, so any message that you receive when the car is in motion will be handled by Google Assistant. This means the assistant can read the message for you, just like it does in the case of other messaging apps, such as WhatsApp.
However, it doesn’t seem like everybody is a big fan of having Discord in their cars. The more messages you receive, the more often the music playback is interrupted, so if anything, you can always disable the app from showing up on Android Auto.
In the meantime, everybody is still waiting for the Coolwalk update to go live on Android Auto, though Google has so far remained tight-lipped on an ETA. Previously, Coolwalk was expected to be released in the summer, but it looks like the company has missed the deadline, possibly as certain features weren’t working exactly as expected.
