The One Thing CarPlay Users Need to Do After Updating Their iPhones

In theory, every new iOS update comes with good news for iPhone users, but as far as CarPlay is concerned, there’s little to be excited about this time.
Aside from new app categories that are now being supported for CarPlay, iOS 16 brings no new feature. And what’s even worse is that it actually causes new headaches to some users who are updating their iPhones.
The most common bug encountered on CarPlay after updating an iPhone to iOS 16 is a failed launch. In other words, when you connect the iPhone to a CarPlay-capable head unit, the driving-optimized experience fails to launch.
For some reason, quite a lot of people seem to be affected, though worth knowing is that this isn’t happening to all users. For what it’s worth, CarPlay seems to be running properly here with an iPhone 12 Pro running iOS 16, as no issue was encountered after updating the device.
However, in almost every case, the bug is only encountered on the first launch. In other words, once you get CarPlay up and running, no further problems are then experienced.
So the easiest way to deal with the whole thing after updating an iPhone to iOS 16 is to just start from scratch on CarPlay. This involves removing the vehicle from CarPlay, while also deleting the iPhone profile from the head unit.
In plain English, just reset CarPlay on both the iPhone and the head unit itself, so then you’ll have to re-pair the two devices once again. This should help deal with the launch issue and get CarPlay up and running with no other problem whatsoever.
The good news is that not everybody is affected, but if you are among the people struggling with the error, just follow the recommendations above and everything should be fixed.
The first iOS 16 update is already available for download, but it doesn’t bring any changes on the CarPlay front either.
The most common bug encountered on CarPlay after updating an iPhone to iOS 16 is a failed launch. In other words, when you connect the iPhone to a CarPlay-capable head unit, the driving-optimized experience fails to launch.
For some reason, quite a lot of people seem to be affected, though worth knowing is that this isn’t happening to all users. For what it’s worth, CarPlay seems to be running properly here with an iPhone 12 Pro running iOS 16, as no issue was encountered after updating the device.
However, in almost every case, the bug is only encountered on the first launch. In other words, once you get CarPlay up and running, no further problems are then experienced.
So the easiest way to deal with the whole thing after updating an iPhone to iOS 16 is to just start from scratch on CarPlay. This involves removing the vehicle from CarPlay, while also deleting the iPhone profile from the head unit.
In plain English, just reset CarPlay on both the iPhone and the head unit itself, so then you’ll have to re-pair the two devices once again. This should help deal with the launch issue and get CarPlay up and running with no other problem whatsoever.
The good news is that not everybody is affected, but if you are among the people struggling with the error, just follow the recommendations above and everything should be fixed.
The first iOS 16 update is already available for download, but it doesn’t bring any changes on the CarPlay front either.