Highly Anticipated iPhone Update Is Bad News for CarPlay Users

iOS 16 is one of the biggest iPhone operating system updates in nearly one year, so it’s no surprise that so many users rushed to install it once the download links went live.
And as it turns out, in addition to so many improvements, including a redesigned lock screen and an updated Mail app, the new iOS version also comes with something CarPlay users aren’t going to like.
It’s a new random glitch that seems to show up only in the case of some users, with several reports of connection problems now available online.
In other words, iOS 16 could break down CarPlay, though right now, it looks like only some users are affected. We haven’t been able to detect a pattern this time, so it’s not yet clear who’s impacted by the connection glitch and who isn’t.
On the other hand, while CarPlay fails to launch completely for some users, the app sometimes ends with a black screen on certain head units. We’re also seeing reports that phone calls aren’t working correctly, with the people at the other hand of the line barely hearing the person who is speaking.
At first glance, the new iPhone 14, which started shipping on Friday, is more often impacted, but once again, only some devices appear to be hitting the glitch.
Users have obviously tried most generic workarounds, and someone says on reddit that connecting to the car’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowed them to get wireless CarPlay up and running. Disconnecting the Wi-Fi then provided the iPhone with Internet access for CarPlay apps like Spotify.
As it typically happens in the Apple world, the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t acknowledged the glitch, so nobody can tell for sure if this is something that needs an urgent patch or not. For now, the only thing you can do if you’re encountering this bug is to start from scratch in your car and try to re-set everything several times.
