One More App Now Available on CarPlay as New Category Gains Traction

The number of apps available on Android Auto and CarPlay is on the rise, not only because developers want to bring their software to drivers but also because Google and Apple are both opening their platforms to more app categories.
This week, for example, Panera Brand, the chain that has over 2,000 bakery cafes in the United States and Canada, released an update for its iPhone app specifically to add CarPlay support.
As you could easily guess given the parent company, the purpose of this update is as simple as it could be: to let drivers place an order at a nearby restaurant right from the built-in display.
The new feature is available beginning with Panera Bread app version 4.69.10, and it works similarly to other applications that allow drivers to place orders at nearby restaurants. You can’t browse the menu, but instead, you are allowed to see the recent items and the favorites, create a new order, and then continue to checkout.
Depending on your configuration, the order will then be available right from the chosen location (so you’ll have to park your car and go inside to pick it up) or via Curbside Pickup.
As said in the headline, this app category is slowly but surely expanding, though it’s pretty clear it takes time for more restaurants and fast-food chains to notice the potential of such an update. Not a long time ago, Dunkin’ released a similar improvement for its iOS app, adding CarPlay support to let DD Perks members place an order from the vehicle’s infotainment system.
And just like in the case of Panera, Dunkin’ only allows users to select a recent or favorite order, review it, and then continue to checkout, all without the need for pulling the iPhone.
It goes without saying all these apps are currently exclusive to CarPlay users in the United States.
