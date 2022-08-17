New Waze Update Launches on iPhone and CarPlay With an Important Fix

Waze has become a must-have app in the arsenal of modern drivers out there, and a quick look at the feature lineup proves exactly why.
The Google-owned app comes with a crowdsourcing engine that makes it incredibly accurate. Based on user reports, the routing model powered by Waze can look for faster routes to the destination, therefore avoiding the areas where drivers could be slowed down.
But at the same time, Waze also comes with a series of extras, making a trip overall a little bit more predictable. One of these extras is the support for gas and toll prices, as drivers can know in advance how much they have to pay when leaving on a journey.
The most recent version of Waze that made its way to the App Store on iPhone comes with a fix specifically aimed at this feature.
The company explains that Waze 4.86, which is live today on iPhone (and therefore on CarPlay as well), fixes a problem related to toll prices and distances, as in some cases, this information wasn’t displayed correctly.
In the last few months, Waze has been specifically focused on minor fixes aimed at Apple users. For instance, version 4.85, which was released in late July, resolved another bug related to toll prices, but a month earlier, an app update included a patch for bugs related to the order of saved places.
But on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything in Waze is working as expected. Unfortunately, CarPlay users know this best, as the app is leaving a lot to be desired when running on the big screen inside the car.
For example, Waze has recently been blamed for the lag some CarPlay users experience on their units, though for the time being, no official acknowledgment is available. The same problems are reportedly being encountered on Android Auto as well.
