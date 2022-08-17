New Waze Update Launches on iPhone and CarPlay With an Important Fix

More on this:

1 Waze for Android Needs “Just a Sec” to Update Maps, This Is Why Offline Support Is Vital

2 Google Update Breaks Down Google Maps and Waze, And It’s Getting Ridiculously Widespread

3 Waze Forgets It’s a Google App, No Longer Feels at Home on Android Auto

4 It’s Not Just Google Maps: Waze Also Struggling With Bugs Nobody Knows How to Fix

5 Google Maps, Here We Come: Waze Blamed for Major Lag on Android Auto and CarPlay