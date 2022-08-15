This Concept Envisions the Next-Generation Android Auto

Apple has already announced the next-generation CarPlay, with the very first cars running it scheduled to see the daylight in late 2023.
In theory, this means customers around the globe would be able to purchase vehicles fitted with the new version of CarPlay in 2024, so right now, we’re still some two years away from this highly anticipated moment.
In the meantime, Google is playing on two separate fronts. On one hand, there’s Android Auto, which requires an Android smartphone to mirror the car-optimized experience on the screen inside the cabin.
On the other hand, there’s Android Automotive, which is a fully featured operating system that comes pre-installed in new vehicles and offers more advanced capabilities.
Someone on reddit, however, has created what they claim to be Google’s very own response to the new-generation CarPlay. Created by graphics designer trashtobehonest, this concept envisions an upgraded version of Android Auto that also offers new features, all packed into a new UI that aligns with the other Android versions currently on the market.
Following the material design, the concept, however, is barely optimized for drivers, as the small icons and the wasted space on the screen would impact the usability behind the wheel in a substantial manner.
If anything, the concept looks like an evolved version of Chrome OS that would be more or less intended for car use, though it goes without saying that in this current form, it’d be hard to figure out what you have on the screen without staring at it for a few seconds (and this is obviously a big no-no while driving).
At this point, however, it’s not even clear if Google is even working on anything big on the Android Auto front. The next big update will provide users with Coolwalk, which is a major overhaul of the main screen that makes it possible to run multiple apps side by side in dedicated cards, similar to the Apple CarPlay dashboard.
In the meantime, Google is playing on two separate fronts. On one hand, there’s Android Auto, which requires an Android smartphone to mirror the car-optimized experience on the screen inside the cabin.
On the other hand, there’s Android Automotive, which is a fully featured operating system that comes pre-installed in new vehicles and offers more advanced capabilities.
Someone on reddit, however, has created what they claim to be Google’s very own response to the new-generation CarPlay. Created by graphics designer trashtobehonest, this concept envisions an upgraded version of Android Auto that also offers new features, all packed into a new UI that aligns with the other Android versions currently on the market.
Following the material design, the concept, however, is barely optimized for drivers, as the small icons and the wasted space on the screen would impact the usability behind the wheel in a substantial manner.
If anything, the concept looks like an evolved version of Chrome OS that would be more or less intended for car use, though it goes without saying that in this current form, it’d be hard to figure out what you have on the screen without staring at it for a few seconds (and this is obviously a big no-no while driving).
At this point, however, it’s not even clear if Google is even working on anything big on the Android Auto front. The next big update will provide users with Coolwalk, which is a major overhaul of the main screen that makes it possible to run multiple apps side by side in dedicated cards, similar to the Apple CarPlay dashboard.