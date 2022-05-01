Camaro Z28 Is Your Ticket to the Early '80s, Time to Get Physical

Take good care of your car and your car will take care of you. That's not always an easy thing to do, but then again good things in life take time and effort. If you're going to abuse your vehicle day in and day out, leave it out in the street for years in a row, don't expect it will still look and run fine in 10 years. With that in mind, it's always exciting to come across a classic vehicle that's been well taken care of.
Four years from now, the Chevrolet Camaro will be celebrating its 60th anniversary. By that time, we might even get to see the 7th generation rolling out of one of GM's factories.
Each generation had its own special thing going on, and different people will have different preferences when it comes to choosing the best one. 1982 marked the introduction of the third generation of the pony car, the first one to feature fuel injection from the factory, among other upgrades.
Reportedly, Chevrolet built more than 1.5 million Camaros between 1982 to 1992, and over 1.4 million were Coupes. Back in 1982, you could even buy a 4-cylinder Camaro, which had a displacement of just 2.5-liters. But if you could afford to buy a Z28, that came standard with a 305 ci (5.0-liters) V8.
That engine was rated for 145-hp, but there was an optional 165-hp version available as well. That's not quite what you would expect from a Camaro, but you don't always need 500 horsepower to have fun driving.
Z28 Coupe on eBay just recently. The seller, jamessocalcardsfan claims that "you will not find a nicer 1982 Camaro", and he might just be right. This car is a prime example of how things can last through the decades if you take care of them properly.
Some 40 years after it left the factory in Van Nuys, California, the odometer of this Camaro is now up to 23,000 miles (37,014 km). That translates to an average of 575 miles (925 km) per year. According to the seller, this vehicle has never been exposed to rain or snow.
Even more so, it seems that it has spent most of its life in a garage, under a cover. So it all makes sense. That's why there is a time capsule feeling to it. Opening the door and looking inside the cabin will further enhance that perception, and you can almost smell the burgundy interior.
You're not going to win any races with its underpowered LG4 engine or its 3-speed automatic, but take for a cruise down the coast and enjoy a ticket-free experience for a change. After all, driving isn't all about being heavy on the throttle all the time.
Z28 has been recently serviced and everything still works on the car, just as it's supposed to. With ice-cold air conditioning, cruise control, power brakes, and power steering at hand, you can't help but ask yourself: why would I need more horsepower?
Still, not everyone is going to appreciate a car like this 1982 Camaro Z28. With 6 days left to go before the auction comes to an end, the highest bid stands at $11,600, which isn't all that expensive considering the facts. The question is, will it sell for more than $20K?
