Wider, Lower Chevy Camaro “Z28” Packs an Angular Body Kit and Massive CGI Aero

They say that once you go custom Americana you can never go back but that is probably not valid for virtual automotive artists. Although, the personalization bug might have caught some feisty roots, sometimes.
For example, Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, returns to feisty Americana dreams with this rad “Z28” build. For those who are still unfamiliar with his work, we can tell you that he recently imagined an entire series of digital projects based on U.S.-born vehicles. And it was a successful one, at least visually.
Everything started with an impractical Jeep Wrangler that became a JK work of slammed, twin-turbo widebody digital art. That must have triggered something, as during the entire month of April the pixel master only worked with stars and stripes, such as a Shelby Daytona equipped with huge carbon fiber aero and the desire to honor its racer legacy in Time Attack style. Then, he continued with a blown Dodge Charger Hellcat restomod that even carried its spare tires to fulfill track day road trip dreams.
Afterward, a trio of legendary nameplates – a Formula Drift Pontiac Trans Am, the funky street art Fox Body Ford Mustang, and a crazy Chevy Corvette with F1-like delusions – settled the case for the series. So, we thought the CGI expert had his Americana heart filled when he moved on to stuff like a rad Aston Martin DB5 or an aired Acura RSX. But, as it turns out, he still had more U.S. stuff to share, including his take on the legendary Chevy Camaro.
The “Z28” portrayal we see here is probably based on the current, sixth-generation, but a timeline is probably less important than what this wishful thinking project achieves. That would be a bonkers ‘Maro with an even wider and lower attitude, as well as a “custom wide-body kit (which) plays off of the angular design of the body panels.” Fancy words when he could have just said he wanted to make it a lot wilder. And so, he did!
