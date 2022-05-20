1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe Is Now World’s Most Valuable Car, at $143 Million

Even in the automotive world, there’s hardly ever smoke without a fire. Last week’s report that one of the two existing Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe had sold at a secret auction has been confirmed.
On May 5, at a secret event held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, history was written. That phrase might be overused these days, as is the word “iconic,” but this is exactly what happened: history was written when the iconic 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe named Red was offered at auction for the first time.
The auction was organized by Mercedes-Benz with RM Sotheby’s, and marked the first time ever that either of the two existing 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupes was offered for sale. Both Red and Blue, named this way after their interior, have been with Mercedes-Benz since completion, with the automaker saying repeatedly along the years that they would never part with them. They are automotive legends, based on the W 196 R Grand Prix car and named after chief engineer and designer Rudolf Uhlenhaut. The holy grail of the automotive world, if you will – and you can say that unironically.
Such a momentous occasion was capped by a world record: Red has become the world’s most valuable car offered for sale, beating Ferrari, and one of the ten most expensive items ever sold at auction.
The hammer went down at €135 million (approximately $142.6 million at the current exchange rate), so it actually sold for a higher amount than what initial reports claimed. The previous record holder was a Ferrari: a 1962 250 GTO that went for $70 million in 2018. As of May 5, 2022, there is a new King in town.
Only select customers and handpicked Mercedes-Benz customers were invited at the auction, as one would imagine. The winning bid went to a gentleman repped by Simon Kidson, a well-respected British dealer, advisor and car collector, who had personally lobbied with Mercedes-Benz for a full 18 months for the auction to take place.
As for what prompted Mercedes-Benz to have a change of heart about the iconic vehicle, it was all for a good cause. All the proceeds from the sale go towards establishing a worldwide Mercedes-Benz Fund, which will provide long-term educational and research scholarships for the young, in areas like environmental science and decarbonization. Reports online say that Red won’t be locked up in storage, and will continue to appear on occasion at events. Blue remains at the Mercedes-Benz Museum on display.
The auction was organized by Mercedes-Benz with RM Sotheby’s, and marked the first time ever that either of the two existing 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupes was offered for sale. Both Red and Blue, named this way after their interior, have been with Mercedes-Benz since completion, with the automaker saying repeatedly along the years that they would never part with them. They are automotive legends, based on the W 196 R Grand Prix car and named after chief engineer and designer Rudolf Uhlenhaut. The holy grail of the automotive world, if you will – and you can say that unironically.
Such a momentous occasion was capped by a world record: Red has become the world’s most valuable car offered for sale, beating Ferrari, and one of the ten most expensive items ever sold at auction.
The hammer went down at €135 million (approximately $142.6 million at the current exchange rate), so it actually sold for a higher amount than what initial reports claimed. The previous record holder was a Ferrari: a 1962 250 GTO that went for $70 million in 2018. As of May 5, 2022, there is a new King in town.
Only select customers and handpicked Mercedes-Benz customers were invited at the auction, as one would imagine. The winning bid went to a gentleman repped by Simon Kidson, a well-respected British dealer, advisor and car collector, who had personally lobbied with Mercedes-Benz for a full 18 months for the auction to take place.
As for what prompted Mercedes-Benz to have a change of heart about the iconic vehicle, it was all for a good cause. All the proceeds from the sale go towards establishing a worldwide Mercedes-Benz Fund, which will provide long-term educational and research scholarships for the young, in areas like environmental science and decarbonization. Reports online say that Red won’t be locked up in storage, and will continue to appear on occasion at events. Blue remains at the Mercedes-Benz Museum on display.