This Four-Cylinder Ferrari Racecar From the '50s Costs $5,350,000

Produced between 1953 and 1957, the Monza series of racing cars are properly collectible due to their scarcity and on-track exploits alike. The motorsport-infused Fezza we’re covering today features a numbers-matching Lampredi four-pot engine and an extensive history record.
Chassis number 0486M employs a twin-cam setup, Weber carburetors, a rear-mounted manual transmission with an oh-so-desirable gated shifter, and screwed-in cylinder liners. Fitted with coil springs, this 750 Monza was raced at the 1955 Mille Miglia with Sergio Sighinolfi in the driver’s seat.
The Italian racecar driver secured 6th place overall, which is a tremendous result for a four-cylinder machine over such a long distance. By comparison, the six-cylinder Mercedes 300 SL snatched fourth by four minutes while Stirling Moss took first overall in the straight-eight Mercedes 300 SLR.
Come May 1955, the peeps in Maranello decided to sell chassis number 0486M to a gentleman by the name of Jacques Jonneret. He subsequently privateered the 750 Monza for approximately two years, a timeframe during which Jonneret claimed 2nd place at Kilometre d'Eaumorte near Geneva.
Fast forward to September 1957, and that’s when the car had an incident during a hillclimb. Rebuilt and rebodied by Monteverdi and Carrozzeria Sauter of Basel in the guise of a coupe with gullwing-style doors, the 750 Monza had its one-off body removed and scrapped in the 1970s. Sold to an English gentleman in 1987, the Italian thoroughbred was auctioned off by the peeps at Bonhams in September 2004 for £507,500 or £830,245 after we adjust for inflation. That sum converts to $1,133,530 at current exchange rates, which isn’t much for such a rarefied breed of race-winning Fezzas.
Currently listed at $5,350,000 on Fantasy Junction, the open-top model comes with previous-ownership maintenance and service bills totaling a scarcely believable $260,000. Over the past years, the amazing Prancing Horse before your eyes has been regularly serviced and maintained in the state of California by the classic car experts at Antique Auto Restoration.
