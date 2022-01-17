Rare 1965 Porsche 912 Spent 15 Years Buried in a Garden, Now for Sale

The term "barn find" is usually applied to derelict classics that have been rediscovered after being stored in... well... barns. But it's not always like that. Some cars aren't fortunate enough to get a roof over their heads and spend decades sitting out in the open. This 1965 Porsche 912 is one of them.
But the German sports car wasn't parked on a field near the owner's house. It was retired in a muddy yard that allowed vegetation to grow around it. To the point where the Porsche was completely buried after a few years.
Part of a larger collection located in Cardiff, South Wales, the 912 spent no fewer than 15 years in what appears to be a massive hedge. The owner is now looking to sell his cars, so the 912 was freed up with help from the folks at YouTube's "The Late Brake Show."
Amazingly enough, the 912 seems to be in decent condition. Considering the amount of time it spent exposed to the elements in a country with rainy weather, that is. It's a bit rusty on the outside and the cabin has been taken over by branches and spider webs, but it's complete and looks like it may run again with a bit of work.
And it's a rather important and rare first-year 912, an entry-level version of the 911 that Porsche produced from 1965 to 1969. But is it still an all-original example with a numbers-matching drivetrain? Unfortunately, that's not the case.
The owner says the car, which was purchased from the U.S., received dashboard and engine upgrades a few years after it was bought new. These cars were originally fitted with 1.6-liter flat-four engines from the late 356. This 912 sports a slightly bigger 1.7-liter mill, but there's no specific info about it.
It's still a cool car though, one that could be restored to its original specification with a bit of research. And it already has an interesting story to tell.
But this 912 isn't the only Porsche that's been resting in this year for more than a decade. The owner also has a 1966 911. Finished in red, it's in far better shape and it was last driven sometime in the 2000s. Like the 912, it's been upgraded at some point and now features a 2.2-liter flat-six, which Porsche introduced in 1969.
The yard also includes a Porsche 924, a couple of Mazda MX-5 Miatas, a pair of E30-generation BMW 3 Series sedans, and a Mercedes-Benz 190E. But it's not just German and Japanese classics, the owner also has a Lancia Delta and a Fiat 124 Spider.
Unfortunately, some of these cars have been either vandalized, had a roof fall over them, or were completely buried in vegetation. So they all need a lot of love and attention to come back to life. And it seems that all of them are for sale now. Find out more about that in the video below.
