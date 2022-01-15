Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Garage: A Look at a Superstar’s $20 Million Car Collection

It makes little sense to discuss what Ronaldo has accomplished in the world of football (that would be the European soccer), but to understand just how impressive his career has been so far, here are some of his stats.
Ronaldo won no less than five Ballon d’Or and four European Golden Shoe awards, therefore becoming the best player both in Europe and in the world. He won a total of 32 trophies, including no less than five UEFA Champions League tournaments. In 2018, he helped Portugal secure the World Cup trophy.
Cristiano is a natural goal-scorer. In the Champions League, he’s the record holder for the biggest number of goals scored in his professional career (140). Since he started playing Sporting back in 2002, Ronaldo scored over 800 goals not only for his national team, but also for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
Often described as one of the best players in the history of football, Ronaldo is obviously a money-making machine as well. It’s estimated his career earnings have already surpassed $1 billion, though his impressive performance on the field helped him secure plenty of marketing deals outside of the game as well.
He has a lifetime deal with Nike, he’s the brand ambassador for several well-known companies, and obviously founded several side businesses, including his own underwear brand.
We all know what this means in terms of cars. Ronaldo can buy pretty much any car he wants, and judging from all his posts on Instagram, this is exactly what he does anyway. As compared to long-time rival Lionel Messi, CR7 has no problem to occasionally flex his latest acquisition online.
Let’s start with the latest addition to his collection. Back in September, Ronaldo was spotted driving a silver Lamborghini Urus while he was casually heading to Man Utd’s stadium for his first training day at the club. The Urus has an estimated price of $220,000 and obviously develops insane performance, including a top speed of 189 mph (304 kph).
However, a few years ago, he was spotted behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador, which he purchased on his 27th birthday.
Lamborghini isn’t Ronaldo’s only favorite carmaker. He’s also a Bugatti person, as he already owns an impressive fleet from this particular brand. Back in 2020, he spent no more, no less than $9 million on a Centodieci, which he joined other Bugattis in his collection, including a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and a Chiron.
Soon after joining Juventus back in 2018, Ronaldo bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a fully personalized interior. As you could easily guess if you’re a football connoisseur, the car came with black and white leather, as these are the colors of the Italian club.
The Portuguese superstar also owns a Ferrari F12 TDF as well as a Ferrari F430. A special-edition Monza was purchased in 2020 and is estimated to have cost $1.9 million. In terms of countryside exploration, Ronaldo decided to stick with the Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 he received as a birthday gift from his girlfriend.
Aside from these exquisite rides, Ronaldo also showed up behind the wheel of more “casual” models, including a Range Rover Sport, a Bentley Continental GT, and even a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
So what car is Cristiano Ronaldo using as his daily driver? That’s hard to say, even if his collection is worth well beyond $20 million.
The Portuguese star, however, said not a long time ago that he likes to have two of everything, so even using a Bugatti for picking up groceries makes sense for him.
Ronaldo won no less than five Ballon d’Or and four European Golden Shoe awards, therefore becoming the best player both in Europe and in the world. He won a total of 32 trophies, including no less than five UEFA Champions League tournaments. In 2018, he helped Portugal secure the World Cup trophy.
Cristiano is a natural goal-scorer. In the Champions League, he’s the record holder for the biggest number of goals scored in his professional career (140). Since he started playing Sporting back in 2002, Ronaldo scored over 800 goals not only for his national team, but also for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
Often described as one of the best players in the history of football, Ronaldo is obviously a money-making machine as well. It’s estimated his career earnings have already surpassed $1 billion, though his impressive performance on the field helped him secure plenty of marketing deals outside of the game as well.
He has a lifetime deal with Nike, he’s the brand ambassador for several well-known companies, and obviously founded several side businesses, including his own underwear brand.
We all know what this means in terms of cars. Ronaldo can buy pretty much any car he wants, and judging from all his posts on Instagram, this is exactly what he does anyway. As compared to long-time rival Lionel Messi, CR7 has no problem to occasionally flex his latest acquisition online.
Let’s start with the latest addition to his collection. Back in September, Ronaldo was spotted driving a silver Lamborghini Urus while he was casually heading to Man Utd’s stadium for his first training day at the club. The Urus has an estimated price of $220,000 and obviously develops insane performance, including a top speed of 189 mph (304 kph).
However, a few years ago, he was spotted behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador, which he purchased on his 27th birthday.
Lamborghini isn’t Ronaldo’s only favorite carmaker. He’s also a Bugatti person, as he already owns an impressive fleet from this particular brand. Back in 2020, he spent no more, no less than $9 million on a Centodieci, which he joined other Bugattis in his collection, including a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and a Chiron.
Soon after joining Juventus back in 2018, Ronaldo bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a fully personalized interior. As you could easily guess if you’re a football connoisseur, the car came with black and white leather, as these are the colors of the Italian club.
The Portuguese superstar also owns a Ferrari F12 TDF as well as a Ferrari F430. A special-edition Monza was purchased in 2020 and is estimated to have cost $1.9 million. In terms of countryside exploration, Ronaldo decided to stick with the Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 he received as a birthday gift from his girlfriend.
Aside from these exquisite rides, Ronaldo also showed up behind the wheel of more “casual” models, including a Range Rover Sport, a Bentley Continental GT, and even a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
So what car is Cristiano Ronaldo using as his daily driver? That’s hard to say, even if his collection is worth well beyond $20 million.
The Portuguese star, however, said not a long time ago that he likes to have two of everything, so even using a Bugatti for picking up groceries makes sense for him.