French Montana's Rental in Dubai Is a Red Ferrari Monza SP2, "With No Windshield Wipers"

French Montana is flexing his wealth on his holiday in Dubai like no other. The rapper showed the car he rented for the days spent in the United Arab Emirates, a Ferrari Monza SP2, and noted it has “no windshield wipers,” joking that it's "disrespectful" at that price. As you may know, the SP2 is a car with no windshield and no top.
Karim Kharbouch, better known by his stage name French Montana, is a Moroccan-American rapper who reached a net worth of $22 million.
One of his passions includes cars, and he has some expensive models in his collection. He owns a Bugatti Veyron, which has a price of around $1.9 million, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Wraith, plus a Laraki Epitome, which comes with a price tag over $2 million.
So, it’s not surprising at all to see that French Montana went for a Ferrari Monza SP2 on his holiday in Dubai, UAE. The rapper shared a short video on his social media showing him behind the wheel of the speedster introduced by the Italian automaker as part of the Icona Series.
With a design that blends both the modern and the timeless authenticity of Ferrari, the super-exclusive supercar is quite a sight. And, as you might expect from the famous supercar manufacturer, it’s also very powerful. Under its hood, it comes with a 6.5-liter turbocharged V12 engine from their 812 Superfast models, and, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, it sends resources to the rear wheels, delivering 809 horsepower (820 ps) at 8,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) at 7,000 revs.
With these figures, it can’t be anything but incredibly fast, whizzing to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds, with a maximum speed of 189 mph (299 kph).
Montana’s rented supercar was finished in Rosso Corsa, and he jokes in the caption that: “DISRESPECTFULLY, 3 million dollar car with no windshield wipers.” Although he says that it’s worth $3 million, the Monza SP2 is rated around $1.8 million. The rapper points out the lack of windshield wipers in the video, too, as he slowly drives away. And he couldn’t look cooler in the roofless, windshield-less, and passenger-less two-seater.
