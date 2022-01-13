Shannon Sharpe Reminisces About When He Purchased a $250k Ferrari 512 TR

It’s always nice to joke about things that seemed a bit irresponsible back in the day, and Shannon Sharpe surely laughs about spending $250k on a Ferrari 512 TR, when he was barely making $325k.
Shannon Sharpe, former American football tight end, looked back to his youth and talked about how he wasn’t that responsible with money back in the day.
With a net worth of $14 million as of 2021, he then played for the Denver Broncos or Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League. He currently works as a sports analyst, co-hosting Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.
During a new episode of Undisputed, Sharpe opened up about how he splashed a quarter of a million on a Ferrari 512 TR back in the 1990s, although his salary wasn’t that high, to begin with, as he was making around $325k.
"I look back at some of the purchases I made, I didn't lose money because of my behavior. I look back and I was like... How big a fool was I to buy a quarter of a million dollars car, making $325,000? That probably wasn't wise."
His co-star asked him what type of car it was, and he proudly revealed it was a Ferrari 512 TR, the black one that Michael Jordan had. "I had the exact car," he added, with a big grin.
Ferrari 512 TR followed the iconic Testarossa, and it was available between 1992 and 1994. It has a 4.9-liter V12 engine under the hood, which, paired to a five-speed manual transmission, delivers 422 horsepower (428 ps) and a maximum torque of 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). It is able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, before maxing out at 195 mph (314 kph).
Now, as he looks back at this purchase as reckless, you can see that it also made him really proud. He was playing for the Denver Broncos at the time, and he was in his fourth year playing professionally. However, Sharpe added that he looked like "Batman coming out of it."
