1987 Ferrari Testarossa That Once Belonged to Sir Elton John Sells for $300,000

For the Testatorssa, the auction had started on November 23 in Melbourne, Australia, and lasted until November 30. It was expected to fetch between $216,000 and $250,000, but it exceeded expectations, reaching $300,000 (AU $420,000). Some of Sir Elton John ’s accomplishments include 5 Grammy Awards, 2 Academy Awards, and a Tony Award. There’s hardly a person who hasn’t heard one of his songs at one point, given that his career splashes across almost six decades.But, while everyone knows about Sir Elton John, not many know that he’s passionate about classic cars. His collection included several classic Ferraris, Aston Martins, or Bentleys. But he has departed with many of them at an auction in 2001, including this vehicle in question.A 1987 Ferrari Testarossa that once belonged to the “Tiny Dancer” singer had been put up for auction at Shannons . Initially, the musician had sold the car for £49,350, an estimated $65,000 at today's exchange rate. According to the website, it comes with a 4.9-liter flat-12 engine. Over the years, the power unit received four-valve cylinder heads, a Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, and Magnetti Marelli Microplex ignition that would lift the output to 390 horsepower at 5,300 rpm.Those changes helped the Testarossa sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). The interior still carries the original light tan leather and brown carpet. The price also includes the original tool kit. The odometer of the classic Ferrari reads 10,733 miles.This is the second red classic Ferrari Sir Elton John departed with. Back in 2019, his 1972 Daytona was up at an auction at Silverstone Auctions. He had owned that car for only three years before putting it up for sale.For the Testatorssa, the auction had started on November 23 in Melbourne, Australia, and lasted until November 30. It was expected to fetch between $216,000 and $250,000, but it exceeded expectations, reaching $300,000 (AU $420,000).