Elton John's 1997 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Heads for Race Retro Classic Car Sale

7 Feb 2018, 12:54 UTC ·
by
A quarter of a million pounds, or nearly $350,000. That's how much Silverstone Auctions expects to get for a 1997 Aston Martin V8 Vantage which will be sold at the Race Retro Classic Car Sale starting February 24.
The Vantage was purchased new by Sir Elton John, and since it exited the Newport Pagnell factory doors only clocked 8,663 miles on the odometer (13,941 km). Its sellers promise the Vantage has been thoroughly maintained throughout and was last serviced by Aston Martin Works in 2017.

The Vantage V550, the high-performance version of the Aston Martin Virage, was manufactured between 1993 and 2000 as either a coupe or a convertible. The car to be sold at the end of the month is a V550 coupe, a version of which some 240 units were ever built.

It is powered by a 5.3-liter V8 twin Eaton supercharged engine, with a power rating of 557 hp. Controlled via a ZF transmission usually found on the Chevrolet Corvette, the V550 is capable of reaching 60 mph in under five seconds and tops at 186 mph (300 km/h).

“As well as enjoying celebrity ownership, this stunning V8 Vantage has been maintained regardless of expense and has a mere 8,663 miles on the clock, that’s equivalent to being driven about 400 miles only a year!” said Adam Rutter, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions.

“Our Race Retro auction is a rare opportunity to own one of the last coach-built Aston Martins. If that wasn’t enough, then throw in the fact it was ordered new by Sir Elton John, and you have a truly special car.”

Elton John is one of the biggest car fans there are. He also likes to sell many of them. In 2001, he sold 20 of his cars through Christie's. His passion for Aston Martin started in the 1970s when he bought a second hand one from Bee Gee's Maurice Gibb. The last Aston Martin he sold was a 1985 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, in 2016.
