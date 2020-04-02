2 Second Ferrari Enzo Ever Built is Like a Time Capsule

1 Ferrari F40 "Long Nose" Is All About Le Mans

More on this:

Feast Your Eyes on The Only Green Ferrari Testarossa

If a Ferrari Testarossa isn't red, is it still a Testarossa? Its name literally means "redhead", so it's a bit unusual when one pops up that's not red. Should this green one that a Redditor spotted be called a Testaverde? 45 photos



Ok, so it's not an example from the original production run of the Testarossa; it's a



Unfortunately, we don't know when this exact car left the factory during the 1991-1994 production run of the model, nor do we have information about its current owner or location. We do know that it spent some time in Japan, where it was offered for sale by a Tokyo-based dealer specializing in luxury cars.



Introduced for the 1992 model year, the 512 TR had the same 4.9-liter flat-12 engine of the previous Testarossa. But thanks to upgrades like larger intake valves, a revised exhaust, and a Bosch engine management system, the new model had 43 more hp, for a total of 428.



Other technological improvements included a new single-plate clutch, larger cross-drilled front rotors, a quicker steering, and new shock settings. Handling was also improved by repositioning the engine and gearbox, giving the car a better center of gravity. The interior was updated to better fit in with other 90s Ferrari interiors, and designers at Pininfarina did some work on the exterior as well, particularly to integrate the new spoilers and new engine cover. It's been spotted before, but it's not a common sight. Which should come as no surprise, since it's the only Ferrari Testarossa to ever leave the factory in this Verde Chiaro Metallizzato color. Red, white, and silver were the most popular Ferrari colors in the 80s and 90s, with yellow and black also in the usual mix. This... ahem... barf-ish color certainly isn't for everyone. But there are plenty of people who appreciate Testarossas in rarer factory colors.Ok, so it's not an example from the original production run of the Testarossa; it's a 512 TR , which came out after and was a revision of the Testarossa... but it's still a Testarossa. That's what the "TR" stands for.Unfortunately, we don't know when this exact car left the factory during the 1991-1994 production run of the model, nor do we have information about its current owner or location. We do know that it spent some time in Japan, where it was offered for sale by a Tokyo-based dealer specializing in luxury cars.Introduced for the 1992 model year, the 512 TR had the same 4.9-liter flat-12 engine of the previous Testarossa. But thanks to upgrades like larger intake valves, a revised exhaust, and a Bosch engine management system, the new model had 43 more hp, for a total of 428.Other technological improvements included a new single-plate clutch, larger cross-drilled front rotors, a quicker steering, and new shock settings. Handling was also improved by repositioning the engine and gearbox, giving the car a better center of gravity. The interior was updated to better fit in with other 90s Ferrari interiors, and designers at Pininfarina did some work on the exterior as well, particularly to integrate the new spoilers and new engine cover.