Jesus Is Watching This Pink Ferrari Testarossa

The best days of Ferrari design are definitely not in the pat, but there are a handful of iconic shapes that can never be forgotten. And one of them is the Testarossa. But have you ever considered how exotic cars were perceived back then?
The 80s and maybe even the 90s were much more open to using sexy women in everything. A few days ago, I was watching 1983 gangster movie Scarface and right in the middle of it, there's Golden Globe winner Michelle Pfeiffer playing the role of a drug-addicted pinup. Outside of maybe the Wolf of Wall Street, that's never seen in modern movies.
Throughout that era, photos of the most jaw-dropping supercars almost always included hotties in bikinis or less. The word "exotic" was created to imply the arm candy, exotic locations, and parties that accompanied these supercars.
Ferrari didn't need to make any official glamor shots, after all, they already produced these super-desirable machines. But even though it may seem like you can't get away with such a portrayal of the female body, we found a photographer who's doing just that.
@riocam is bringing back the glossy magazine look, and this shot of a pink Testarossa was the first to grab our attention. The car in question is the F512 M, the last version of the flat-12 supercar of which 501 were produced between 1994 and 1996. Its trademark feature is the lack of pop-up headlights.
There's also a collection of photos shot for Gucci called the "bed series", where various supercars or concepts are utilized as tanning beds. You've got the Porsche Carrera GT, The Ferrari Enzo, Lancia Stratos Zero, DeTomaso Mangusta and even the forgotten Vector M12, which we initially confused with a Lamborghini.
This photographer has got everything down - the Miami palms, the exotic pets, the drinking, and the girls. If you want to relive the 90s for a quick second, make sure to check him out.
Throughout that era, photos of the most jaw-dropping supercars almost always included hotties in bikinis or less. The word "exotic" was created to imply the arm candy, exotic locations, and parties that accompanied these supercars.
Ferrari didn't need to make any official glamor shots, after all, they already produced these super-desirable machines. But even though it may seem like you can't get away with such a portrayal of the female body, we found a photographer who's doing just that.
@riocam is bringing back the glossy magazine look, and this shot of a pink Testarossa was the first to grab our attention. The car in question is the F512 M, the last version of the flat-12 supercar of which 501 were produced between 1994 and 1996. Its trademark feature is the lack of pop-up headlights.
There's also a collection of photos shot for Gucci called the "bed series", where various supercars or concepts are utilized as tanning beds. You've got the Porsche Carrera GT, The Ferrari Enzo, Lancia Stratos Zero, DeTomaso Mangusta and even the forgotten Vector M12, which we initially confused with a Lamborghini.
This photographer has got everything down - the Miami palms, the exotic pets, the drinking, and the girls. If you want to relive the 90s for a quick second, make sure to check him out.