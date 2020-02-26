Unique Blue Ferrari F40 Has Loud Tubi Exhaust

5 Ferrari Stallone Concept Is the Perfect Hypercar of the Future

Since it's the last Ferrari personally approved by Enzo, we've dedicated a lot of attention to the F40 this month. It's one of the most iconic shapes in supercar history, and over the past week, we've also shown you one that looks like it's finished in British Racing Green. Today, the spotlight is going to be on an F40 that you may have seen driving around London. It belongs to photographer and collector Sam Moores, who's had it for at least four years, during which time a fair chunk of YouTube videos have been shot.The re-colored F40 is also a star of Instagram, where it owns the tag #F40blu. So how special is it? This is a 1989 model, so one of the early ones that didn't have the catalytic converter. It rides on a standard non-adaptive suspension and comes with regular windows, not the later plexiglass.The previous owner had it in white with a sort of racing body kit. Sam negotiated a low price and started reverting it to the original specifications. Because the new panels were unpainted, the Brit decided at the last moment to have a custom shade of blue.Back in the 1990s when Ferrari gatherings were really cool and popular, you'd often see this mass of red cars with the odd yellow 360 pushed to a corner. But we challenge anybody to look at this and say it's not amazing.The Tubi exhaust sounds pretty loud once the 2.9-liter V8 has got some heat in it. Hearing about anything custom having to do with this car immediately makes us think back to the F40 that burned last week in Monaco. But if you're concerned about the maintenance of this supercar, Sam has a video about that as well.