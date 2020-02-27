Over 250,000 Euros Were Spent Rebuilding This 1996 Ferrari F50

Ferrari Conciso: a One-Off You Probably Didn't Know About

Coactbuilt Ferrari two-seat speedster - you're probably thinking of the 810 horsepower Monza SP2 right now. However, we want to talk about something older, largely forgotten and completely insane. 3 photos



The Conciso was built for the 1993 Frankfurt Motor Show, those plastic fenders just scream "90s design." It perhaps reminds us of the Renault Spider or Opel Speedster, but definitely not a Ferrari.



Underneath that Jar Jar Binks face is the chassis of the 328 GTS, which also donated its 3.2-liter V8 with about 270 horsepower. Now, that doesn't sound like much, but about 800 lbs were shaved in the transformation process. They covered the chassis in an aluminum alloy bodyshell, featuring no doors, no roof, a low-cut windshield, and a minimalist interior.



With the Ferrari now being lighter than a modern Miata, the diving experience should be pretty interesting, and we'll learn more about that from Jay Leno.



Built for Bernd Michalak’s Design Studio of Mainz, the Conciso is a one-off monument to their mantra of "athletic with not an extra ounce." After exchanging owners several times and receiving a full service, it sold in 2018 for just €110,000.



Collector Franco Valobra says the concept cost a lot less than he was willing to pay for it too. “Nobody bid on it. Nobody knew the story; nobody knew what the car was," he says.



"It’s very comfortable. The only thing is getting in and getting out, which is part of the show. Wherever you arrive there’s a little crowd around, so you’d better be agile enough not to fall on your face," Valobra tells Leno, to which the former talk show host suggests it might be bad for women wearing a skirt.



You have to give the new owner props for showing it off and driving a one-off. It may be one of the ugliest Ferraris we've ever seen, but there's no shame in that.



