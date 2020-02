The first is pretty straight forward, since this is an evolution of a rendering we checked out last month - as with that pixel effort, the one we have here might just pass as a pumped-up Toyota MR2, much to the amusement of the digital artist behind the work - his name is Khyzyl Saleem and, in case you're wondering, none of these two visual adventures qualify as his fiercest Ferrari rendering (that title should probably go to this wingless F40 ).As for the second reason, this is one that will give purists the chills and that's because the said pixel master links this rendering to the extreme F355 build we've seen at last year's SEMA (in case you missed the Vegas-debuting project, make sure to check it out, since this makes for an awesome comparison between renderings and builds).While we're talking about the inspiration for this cream-white Fezza, you should know the artist talks about the F40 (would you look at that vented Lexan engine cover!), as well as mentioning the F50 that came after it (this connection involves that generous rear wing adorning the posterior of the virtual machine we have here).Last, but certainly not least, Saleem also lists Koenig Specials. You know, the German-tuned exotics that took center stage in the 80s and 90s. And, for instance, this involves the more or less functional vents sitting before the rear wheels.And to return to the relationship between renderings and real-world projects, you should know that a Japanese builder is preparing to take a Ferrari 512 BBi Koenigsegg Special to the next level, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below.