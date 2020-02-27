Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered with Roma Design, Looks Athletic

Of course, this has only boosted the Internet's desire to know more about the high-rider, which has led to a wave of renderings attempting to portray the future model. In fact, this is a fitting label for the image we have here, which sees the Purosangue being gifted with the most recent Ferrari styling language, the one displayed on the Roma - pixel tip to Italian designer Davide Dessi.
While a comparison involving the Lamborghini Urus might seem natural, this isn't accurate. And that's because the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV has to share its platform with other VW Group crossovers, while the Ferrari is expected to receive a dedicated architecture.
As such, Ferrari is expected to come up with a design that might be placed somewhere in between that of a traditional super-SUV like the Urus and the styling cues we've seen on the FF and the GTC4Lusso replacing it.
In terms of firepower, all the possibilities seem open, so we can talk about a twin-turbo V6 with electric assistance, while the hybridization solution could also be used for a twin-turbo V8, as well as for a naturally aspirated V12.
While there have been tons of discussions on the topic of the Ferrari SUV's release date, nothing is clear yet, so all we know so far is that the Purosangue should land in the coming years.
