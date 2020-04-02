Volkswagen Atlas Goes Overland with Basecamp Accessory Line

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Volkswagen introduced the Atlas Basecamp concept, a juiced-up version of the successful American-made SUV that was sure to spawn a production run sometime in the future. And it did, as the Germans announced on the first day of April the availability of the Basecamp as an accessory line.
The Basecamp accessories will be sold either separately or as a package from later this spring, and are mostly intended for Atlas models equipped with a trailer hitch or R-Line-compatible trims – Volkswagen does not recommend Basecamp for the other variants.
Most of the elements made available as part of the package have been taken right off the concept, including the 17-inch wheels that come in two colors - frosted graphite and radiant silver.
Riding on those and featuring extensive cladding all around, the more rugged Atlas comes with a two-tone satin silver and textured anthracite front bumper guard, fender flares with integrated splash guards, and satin silver side door rocker panels and rear valance. Additionally, there are front quarter-panel-mounted Basecamp badges.
The Basecamp concept was also equipped with an H&R springs lift, raising the body by about 1.5-inches, but Volkswagen said nothing about this upgrade making its way into the production version.
“Our goal is to provide customers with an extensive catalogue of accessory options that cater to their desires for distinctive styling and functionality,” said in a statement Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America.
“The public interest and customer enthusiasm sparked by the Atlas Basecamp concept created a strong business case to further explore off-road-themed components for production,” he continued.
The Volkswagen Atlas just got its facelift variant about a month ago, bringing a host of changes to the successful range. Prices for the model start at $31,545.
