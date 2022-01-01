Super-Sleighed Ferrari Testarossa Looks Like a Cold Weather Athlete

The most wonderful time of the year, as the song says, was last weekend, and while most of us were busy unwrapping gifts, someone posted a few pics on social media of a very special Ferrari Testarossa.
This is arguably one of the most extreme makeovers of the classic supercar, and before calling it blasphemy, it is nothing more than a simple rendering. The blue-blooded old-timer is the work of BradBuilds, who’s convinced that the fat bearded man is a Ferrari guy. It sports sleigh tracks and is a few mods away from conquering the North and South Poles.
Now, if those tracks look familiar, that’s because they were inspired by the ones made by Dodge and applied to the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye a few years ago. And while this Testarossa exists only in the digital realm, the muscle car (or should we call it a muscle sleigh?) is all-real. The wheels were removed in order to make room for the tracks, the doors were dropped too, the front windshield got cut in half, and it doesn’t have a roof either.
Tailored to Santa Claus’ tastes, the bespoke Redeye has a red paint finish and brown leather seats and drops the reindeer for the 797 horses and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. When fitted with wheels instead of tracks, the big bad Dodge can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in roughly 3 seconds, or a bit less in good weather conditions, with a skilled driver at the helm and a little bit of luck.
Speaking of specs, we will remind you that the Testarossa came with a flat-12 engine that produced 422 bhp, according to Ferrari’s spec sheet. It was mated to a five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, rocketing the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and up to 195 mph (314 kph).
