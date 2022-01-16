Formula Rossa Is Still the World's Fastest Rollercoaster After Nearly 12 Years

The day is November 4, 2010. The desert of Abu Dhabi is just starting to cool off after a scorching summer. But, this year, a new sound fills the airways, screams. While screaming usually means undesirable scenarios, these screams are of delight.
What caused these screams? Nothing more than a simple rollercoaster. In this case, the famous Formula Rossa ride found at Ferrari World. While we can talk about Ferrari all day, I'll touch up briefly on the theme park and stay focused mostly on the coaster instead.
If you're unaware of Ferrari World, as best as I can say it, it's exactly how it sounds. Aside from spanning over 176,000 square meters (1,894,448 square feet), featuring the world's largest Ferrari logo, this "World" is also home to 2,120 meters (6,955 feet) of rollercoaster meant to give your average Joe a taste of what it means to be in a Formula 1 car. From shops to restaurants and even museums, Ferrari World is all about the Prancing Horse.
take a ride in what is still considered the "World's Fastest Rollercoaster," even after nearly 12 years.
Now, what makes Rossa so dang special, aside from all the Ferrari branding, is its ability to deliver the very goal it was designed to achieve; at its climax, riders experience a peak of 4.8 Gs.
This is achieved primarily by a hydraulic launch system that shoots off 16 fortunate riders up to a top speed of 240 kph (149 mph) in 4.9 seconds. Yeah, that'll do it. You're then thrown into a climb of 52 meters (170 feet) that drops down into a significant left turn.
And no, it doesn't stop there. Once the left turn is completed, riders are taken up again and then dropped into a tight right turn that leads into an equally sharp left turn, creating a figure eight. A couple of ups and downs, and you're back safe. It's ok, you can let go now.
Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa taking a ride on this machine. The reactions I saw from the two drivers in the first couple of seconds were enough to get me to understand that the machine delivers.
Yet it wasn't always this way; there were issues at first, nothing big, just too much dang speed! Initial testing showed that the train wheels were under potentially dangerous stress when that first rise was hit right after the launch. A brake system now slows the train down just a tad right before entering the hill to keep things under control. Since then, Formula Rossa has been pulling screams of delight out of 625 people per hour, at a maximum capacity, that is.
Let's say you want to get a taste for this monstrosity. Well, to do that, you'll have to dish out 295 AED (80 USD) for an adult admission into Ferrari World. This includes free parking, all-day access to the venue, and access to rides and experiences. Yet, it's not entirely clear if Formula Rossa is included in that price. With such a level of prestige, it's quite possible it isn't. Nonetheless, it is a scream you may want to feel in this lifetime.
What caused these screams? Nothing more than a simple rollercoaster. In this case, the famous Formula Rossa ride found at Ferrari World. While we can talk about Ferrari all day, I'll touch up briefly on the theme park and stay focused mostly on the coaster instead.
If you're unaware of Ferrari World, as best as I can say it, it's exactly how it sounds. Aside from spanning over 176,000 square meters (1,894,448 square feet), featuring the world's largest Ferrari logo, this "World" is also home to 2,120 meters (6,955 feet) of rollercoaster meant to give your average Joe a taste of what it means to be in a Formula 1 car. From shops to restaurants and even museums, Ferrari World is all about the Prancing Horse.
take a ride in what is still considered the "World's Fastest Rollercoaster," even after nearly 12 years.
Now, what makes Rossa so dang special, aside from all the Ferrari branding, is its ability to deliver the very goal it was designed to achieve; at its climax, riders experience a peak of 4.8 Gs.
This is achieved primarily by a hydraulic launch system that shoots off 16 fortunate riders up to a top speed of 240 kph (149 mph) in 4.9 seconds. Yeah, that'll do it. You're then thrown into a climb of 52 meters (170 feet) that drops down into a significant left turn.
And no, it doesn't stop there. Once the left turn is completed, riders are taken up again and then dropped into a tight right turn that leads into an equally sharp left turn, creating a figure eight. A couple of ups and downs, and you're back safe. It's ok, you can let go now.
Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa taking a ride on this machine. The reactions I saw from the two drivers in the first couple of seconds were enough to get me to understand that the machine delivers.
Yet it wasn't always this way; there were issues at first, nothing big, just too much dang speed! Initial testing showed that the train wheels were under potentially dangerous stress when that first rise was hit right after the launch. A brake system now slows the train down just a tad right before entering the hill to keep things under control. Since then, Formula Rossa has been pulling screams of delight out of 625 people per hour, at a maximum capacity, that is.
Let's say you want to get a taste for this monstrosity. Well, to do that, you'll have to dish out 295 AED (80 USD) for an adult admission into Ferrari World. This includes free parking, all-day access to the venue, and access to rides and experiences. Yet, it's not entirely clear if Formula Rossa is included in that price. With such a level of prestige, it's quite possible it isn't. Nonetheless, it is a scream you may want to feel in this lifetime.