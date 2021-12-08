Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR 722 Gets One Last Blast for a Tribute to Sir Stirling Moss

Mercedes-Benz Classic is set to release a short film that is centered on the 300 SLR "722" that was driven to victory by Sir Stirling Moss in the 1955 Mille Miglia. The vehicle was taken for a special drive across several landmarks in London as a tribute to the famous race car driver.
As you know, Sir Stirling Moss passed away on April 12, 2020, at the age of 90. The German company has taken the racecar that the British driver made famous on a tour that started last year in commemorating the racing champion.
This very vehicle is the one driven to victory by Sir Stirling Moss and navigator Denis Jenkinson back in 1995. The crew raced it from Brescia to Rome and back in the famous Mille Miglia road race. After this drive, which will be turned into a short film that will be published at a later date, the W 196 S will be placed in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.
Those who have been to London will get to recognize a few landmarks, if not all. If you have yet to visit the capital of the United Kingdom, you should know that the video will start at The Temple, and then will move on to the Houses of Parliament, Trafalgar Square, the Royal Automobile Club, and the Ritz hotel.
The drive will end in front of Moss's home, where Elliot Moss, the son of Sir Stirling Moss, will stand in front of the door and check the time on the watch on his wrist. The same watch was worn for many years by Sir Stirling Moss.
We already know that the time will be 7:22, the original start time of Moss and Jenkinson's Mille Miglia entry, which led to the "722" numbers on the vehicle.
From there, the legend of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, as well as the number "722", were cemented in history. Until we get to see the short film, take a look through the images in the photo gallery, which will take you behind the scenes.
