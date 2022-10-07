Porsche Becomes Most Valuable Car Company in Europe, Beating Volkswagen

You may not know this, but Volkswagen was the most valuable car company in Europe until very recently. On October 6, it had a €77.7 billion ($76.6 billion) market cap. On that same day, the German company lost the lead to Porsche, which recently went through an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares. Ironically, Porsche was part of the Volkswagen Group until that happened.

