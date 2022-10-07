Offset Continues to Ride in Style in France, Goes for Mercedes-Benz Limo and Van

Rapper Offset is a big fan of comfort and luxury, which is why he always travels in the best cars. While in France for Paris Fashion Week, he opted for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a V-Class.
Rapper Offset, a former part of the famous trio-turned-duo Migos, always travels in style. While his former bandmates, Quavo and Takeoff, have just released a new album today, he stays busy doing other stuff he loves. Like attending Paris Fashion Week.
The rapper was part of the Balenciaga fashion show a few days ago, calling himself a "Balenciaga God" in one of the photo sets. But besides strutting down the runway in expensive clothes, he also rode in expensive cars.
Although he didn’t go for a one-of-one Rolls-Royce Phantom stretch limousine anymore like he did in Dubai, UAE, he did opt for a premium sedan, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
In France, where the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Offset used is registered, the model comes in eight flavors, available with petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains. The most powerful option is the S 580 e, which is a plug-in hybrid and comes with an I6 turbo engine, working alongside an electric motor.
The engine puts out 362 horsepower (367 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, with the electric unit adding 148 horsepower (150 ps) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. These figures help the premium sedan hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Besides riding in the S-Class, the rapper also posed with a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The van is all about comfort, offering plenty of space to all passengers. The one Offset had at his disposal was the V 300D, which has 236 horsepower (239 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.
And both options seem very on-brand for Offset, providing comfort and everything else he needs until he returns home to his own expensive and powerful cars.
