2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG Turns Like a Tank, Leaked Video Shows Skid-Steer Is Real

Mercedes-Benz is not messing around with its move to zero-emission vehicles. Its EQ lineup is only getting stronger with each new addition. The EQG, however, is going to introduce something rather amazing – the tank turn capability. A leaked video shows it is possible, and it has already been done.
A video published on YouTube that can be seen down below shows a supposedly leaked recording of the all-electric G Class or G-Wagen doing a stationary spin in the desert. The feature resembles the way a tank moves on the battlefield thanks to its differential steering or, you know, mimics a bulldozer doing work on a site.
It must not be confused with a donut or burnout mode, as some social media users suggested.
The image quality is incredibly low. However, you can see the car moving with ease in a circle, trying to find its new direction without going forward or backward. It’s a neat feature to have if you’re off-roading and find yourself in a tough spot. It’s also going to be something cool to show off, exactly as we’ve seen it happening with the SUVs that have the E-Active Body Control option for improved starting characteristics on loose surfaces. It’s popularly known as “Bounce Mode.”
Believe it or not, the tank turn or skid-steer is not something groundbreaking. Rivian announced it first for their R1T pickup as the "Quad-Motor Tank Turn," but it has since been delayed with no solution in sight. The American manufacturer argued the tech might be too complicated for inexperienced users, and a proper safeguard hasn’t been found yet. It might be possible that we’ll see it in an over-the-air software update, but until then, there’s no current production vehicle that’s capable of just doing a stationary 360-degrees turn - besides a tank or a bulldozer, of course.
As is the case with Rivian’s pickup, the Mercedes-Benz EQG might also use a four-motor architecture that’ll allow for independent control of each wheel. Since “tank steer” is already trademarked by the Normal-based manufacturer and “tank turn” has already been used since 2019, Mercedes-Benz might have to come up with a creative alternative name for the EQG’s spinning in place capability.
Mercedes-Benz might hit the sweet spot with the 2024 EQG. Buyers of this type of vehicle like the feeling of knowing they can go over almost anything on the road. Giving customers the ability to turn everywhere with almost no effort is going to bode well with those that want an EV with cool features and off-road capabilities.
GMC’s Hummer EV might want to take a step back and update the crab walk before the tank turn becomes something everybody sees and wants.
