Who Knew the Viano Would Make for a Sweet Mercedes-AMG Track-Ready Minivan?

Is Mercedes sending off the Vito / Viano / V-Class with a sweet AMG take on it? We can see why one could believe that after seeing these images, but the truth is that you are looking at mere renderings of the minivan.
They have richter.cgi on Instagram behind them, and imagine what this model would look like dressed in a very extreme attire that makes it seem worthy of feasting on apexes at various racetracks all over the world.
Starting off with a run-of-the-mill Viano, from the previous generation apparently, the digital artist gave it a few aerodynamic updates. It sports new front and rear bumpers, big adjustable apron, fatter side skirts with blades in front of the rear wheels, large diffuser, and ginormous multi-layer wing attached to the roof. The side mirrors are also new, and so are the windscreen wipers.
Bedecked by a few sponsor decals, and displaying the AMG name on various components, the body has a dual-tone finish, combining black and silver, and some red for contrast. Filling up the beefed up fenders are the wide alloys, in black, hugged by Toyo slicks with white branding. The front bucket seats, and roll cage are partially visible inside, through the blacked-out windows.
Now, neither the Viano, nor the Vito are known for being extremely fast in a straight line sprint, or on twisty roads, so this virtual take on the minivan would need a punchy engine under that small hood. The bi-turbo V8, with 4.0 liters in displacement, wouldn’t fit, but Mercedes-AMG has many powerful motors that are smaller, and would work like a charm, especially when assisted by electricity for even more oomph. Nonetheless, no one should hold their breath for a track-ready MPV from the Affalterbach brand, because there’s not really a market for such vehicles, is there?
