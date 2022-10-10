‘Vintage’ Chrysler Aspen 3500 or Chopped Tesla Cyberdually, What's Your HD Poison?

With the advent of the 2023 and 2024 model year heavy-duty trucks, a new page has been turned by Detroit automakers, and all sorts of goodies are coming to the market. But is that enough?
The 2023 Ram HD pickup truck line has been upgraded, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD and 2024 GMC Sierra HD families have been enhanced, and the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is brand new as it enters its fifth generation. But that was not all.
Instead, Chevy will soon bring to life the 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 off-road hoot while the 2024 Sierra HD tops it with both a related AT4X trim and the absolute Denali Ultimate luxury grade. So, with that in mind, some might say there is not a lot of space left for more. Well, various automotive artists beg to differ, it seems, at least virtually.
So, as it turns out, they would see fit for Blue Oval fans to gain access to a 700-hp Ford F-250 Super Duty Raptor (with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the F-150 Raptor R), for example, as far as proper dune-bashing, rock-crawling off-roaders are concerned. Meanwhile, Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to raise awareness about potential luxury dually trucks!
Thus, he kicked off an entire series with a ‘Stepside’ CGI Cadillac Escalade 3500 EXT that would seem to trump every other HD pickup truck out there. However, the digital expert had other plans – and his idea was not without competition. So, he also cooked up a Lincoln Mark LT 350 to be a natural premium heavy-duty pickup truck killer.
But wait, as it turns out, there was more. A lot more. So, he completed the Detroit Three ‘holy dually trinity’ with the Chrysler Aspen 3500. That is when regular people would probably call it a dually wrap and move on. Not Jim, though, as he also chopped the angular roof of a Tesla Cybertruck and slapped a dually set of wheels to the rear, thus creating the hulkingly luxurious Tesla Cyberdually!
