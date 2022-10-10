Chevy Camaro ZL1 Drags Challenger Hellcat and SRT Super Stock, They’re Eerie Close

Well, ladies and gentlemen, please do enjoy this quarter-mile skirmish as the protagonists are not going to be with us in a few years from now. At least, not in their actual two-door muscle car form, that is.
This is because Stellantis has already set sail on the path of EV self-righteousness and wants all his Americana assets to follow, including Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler. Of course, we all knew that time would come, sooner or later, for everyone. But it is still cringey to remember the 2023 model year as the ‘Last Call’ for ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models.
Meanwhile, over at camp GM, there is an eerie (or stupid, depending on your POV) silence regarding the fate of Chevrolet’s iconic Camaro. As such, we can all imagine the sales will sink even further, just as people flock to secure the last gasoline-sipping Dodges or the happily ICE-powered S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang. Anyway, let us enjoy all of them, while supplies last.
So, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube ready for more quarter-mile dragstrip action. And he has a couple of feisty quarter-mile skirmishes that went down at zMAX Dragway (located in Concord, North Carolina) between a modified Chevy Camaro ZL1 (that parachute is not there for fun, right?) and a couple of brawny Dodges.
First off, probably just to put the drag race-loving crimson-and-black Chevy Camaro ZL1 into the proper perspective, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Super Stock (807 ponies of craziness, in OEM form) came out for a challenge. The skirmish was a brief one, though. And of the ‘close, but not close enough’ variety. So, 9.49s versus 9.89s for the ZL1 and Super Stock, respectively.
Then, the main course was from the 0:55 mark, complete with the ZL1 ducking it out with something Plum Crazy and black – a regular Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, according to the description. Only that there was nothing normal about it, frankly, given the 9.5s (Hellcat) to 9.53s (ZL1) result. Alas, the blinking light did indicate the victory again belonged to that menacing ZL1!
