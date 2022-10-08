BMW Recalls X7 Facelift Over Exterior Lighting Issue

More on this:

1 Cars, Chicks and Martinis: James Bond Is 60 Years Old, But Still Delivers Badassery

2 BMW XM Sees You Looking at It, Stares Right Back at You

3 BMW Might Ditch 8 Series Coupe and Convertible After This Generation, Rumors Say

4 Porsche Becomes Most Valuable Car Company in Europe, Beating Volkswagen

5 BMW M8 Coupe Is a Category 5 Hurricane With 900 Metric Horsepower