BMW Recalls X7 Facelift Over Exterior Lighting Issue

On September 7th, during a quality check at the assembly plant, BMW observed that the parking lamp on one side of a newly-built X7 remained illuminated in certain operating conditions. The German automaker then initiated an engineering review. Preliminary information suggested that a noncompliance with motor vehicle safety standard no. 108 might exist.
BMW and the supplier then reviewed production records to determine the number and production dates of potentially affected vehicles, all of them produced for the 2023 model year. According to BMW, a grand total of 3,315 units don’t conform with FMVSS no. 108 section 7.8 and table 1-a.
Suspect SUVs were assembled between June 29th and September 19th. Both the xDrive40i and M60i are called back. If one of the two front parking lamps doesn’t work, road users might be confused by the illumination, thus increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers have already been instructed to reprogram the electronic control unit that governs the parking lamps.
The Bavarian automaker doesn’t mention how this issue was corrected in production, but chances are that the updated firmware has been deployed on September 20th. Known owners will be notified by mail on November 21st.
Refreshed in April 2022 for the 2023 model year, the X7 is presently available in xDrive40i and M60i flavors in the United States of America. The lesser variant combines all-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic and a straight-six engine that cranks out 375 horsepower. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.8 seconds, the most basic of specs is the most frugal of the lot at 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) combined.
Rated at 18 mpg (13 l/100 km) on the combined test cycle, the M60i levels up to 523 horsepower and 4.5 seconds to 60 thanks to a twin-turbo V8. At press time, the xDrive40i can be had for $77,850 sans freight. Prospective customers of the M60i need to shell out $103,100 excluding destination.
Suspect SUVs were assembled between June 29th and September 19th. Both the xDrive40i and M60i are called back. If one of the two front parking lamps doesn’t work, road users might be confused by the illumination, thus increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers have already been instructed to reprogram the electronic control unit that governs the parking lamps.
The Bavarian automaker doesn’t mention how this issue was corrected in production, but chances are that the updated firmware has been deployed on September 20th. Known owners will be notified by mail on November 21st.
Refreshed in April 2022 for the 2023 model year, the X7 is presently available in xDrive40i and M60i flavors in the United States of America. The lesser variant combines all-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic and a straight-six engine that cranks out 375 horsepower. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.8 seconds, the most basic of specs is the most frugal of the lot at 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) combined.
Rated at 18 mpg (13 l/100 km) on the combined test cycle, the M60i levels up to 523 horsepower and 4.5 seconds to 60 thanks to a twin-turbo V8. At press time, the xDrive40i can be had for $77,850 sans freight. Prospective customers of the M60i need to shell out $103,100 excluding destination.